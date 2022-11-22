Evacuation, disconnection of utilities and redirection of infrastructure and transportation are just some of the powers bestowed upon the Commissioner of Police following the Declaration of a Major Emergency for River Murray flows.
At 2.30pm on Monday, November 21, the high flows in the River Murray and impending flooding to many river communities was declared a Major Emergency by the State Coordinator for the State of South Australia, Commissioner of Police Grant Stevens.
While the declaration does not revoke the South Australian State Emergency Service (SASES) from their role as hazard leader for the current event, it has provided Commissioner Stevens with new powers to be used if necessary.
Some of the powers the Commissioner now has include:
Commissioner Stevens said he would join South Australian Premier Peter Malinauskas in visiting impacted communities to see how much the river has impacted them so far.
"I have powers to direct resources or infrastructure to undertake certain activities, we can evacuate locations, we can give directions in relation to cutting off utilities to certain locations, essentially, anything that's necessary to support the response to the flood event and to give effect to the recovery operations," Commissioner Stevens said.
"In the history of the Emergency Management Act ... prior to COVID I think we only had about four or five declarations under the act, so three in one year, a new threshold."
While the Major Emergency declaration has been put in place, there are currently no new updates on the expected peak of 175 gigalitres per day by early December.
There is however new information from the Department of Environment and Water that suggests another peak may occur in late December, beyond that expected earlier in the month.
South Australian Premier, Peter Malinauskas said more rainfall in critical catchment areas combined with substantial release of water from the Hume Dam means another peak is a genuine possibility.
"At the very least, we face the prospect of an elongated and protracted high river flow situation which does elevate the degree of risk associated with this event," Mr Malinauskas said.
"By declaring a Major Emergency, it allows the Police Commissioner to undertake a suite of additional actions that otherwise may not be possible without the declaration, providing yet another layer of coordination on what is already a very substantial effort to try and do the best we can to prevent the things that are preventable, respond to things we know are coming and make sure that we're the best state of preparedness for the recovery effort that will be required."
Following the Declaration of a Major Emergency, Chief Executive Officer of the Rural City of Murray Bridge, Michael Sedgman, was questioned during Monday's council meeting about the preparedness of council for the upcoming high river.
Mr Sedgman said he has been attending Zone Emergency Support Team meetings to gauge the level of impact the high levels will have on Murray Bridge but also ensure council is prepared to support the community if inundation occurs.
"We are particularly focused on community safety and the protection of public infrastructure, that will require interventions around riverfront reserves, the continuing occupation of some shack areas, and the impact on the communities within our council area that are closest to the river, particularly in low lying areas," Mr Sedgman said.
"Our primary advice is that based on where you are located, you will be impacted, and if you are impacted our advice is that you need to secure your assets, take the necessary steps to ensure the safety of your property and prepare to evacuate as necessary.
"We are prepared. We are ready. We're working with those key State Government agencies, I'm pleased to report that that's been a particularly collaborative experience ... and you can be assured that the council and the community will continue to be informed regarding the necessary interventions and the steps we would need to take to protect public infrastructure," he said.
Members of the public are advised to stay updated on the flood situation by visiting SA.GOV.AU - River Murray flood (www.sa.gov.au)
