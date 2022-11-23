Thomas Foods International (TFI) has been granted an Environment Protection Authority (EPA) licence to minimise and prevent environmental harm from the meat processing operations at Pallamana.
The EPA has applied a range of conditions to ensure the new TFI abattoir at Pallamana meet the standards required for a licence, including odour and wastewater management plans.
The Odour Management Plan will ensure elements of the facility that generate odour have management measures and triggers in place to minimise impacts to the community - the plan is due to be provided to the EPA by December 16.
Additionally, the abattoir's wastewater treatment system and the way the wastewater is irrigated will be managed through EPA licence conditions and relevant plans.
EPA Director of Operations Andrew Pruszinski said the EPA would conduct frequent compliance inspections to ensure the facility was operating in a sustainable manner.
"The site will be regulated by the EPA for compliance against strict protocols with respect to odour and wastewater management," Mr Pruszinski said.
"TFI is also required to have a community engagement plan to ensure local residents are kept informed as to the progress of the new facility's operations."
The initial EPA licence covers beef processing, with an initial capacity of up to 600 head per day, and fuel burning for the boiler systems.
Subsequent stages of the facility's development will include expansion of the beef facilities and additional small stock - sheep and lamb - processing capacity.
At a future stage a new rendering plant and composting facility will be constructed at the abattoir.
TFI will apply to add these activities to its current licence, and the EPA will notify the community and provide an opportunity to comment when the applications have been made.
As part of the development application, odour modelling was commissioned and reviewed in accordance with the EPA's Ambient Air Quality Assessment and the Environment Protection (Air Quality) Policy 2016.
