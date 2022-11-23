The Murray Valley Standard

Thomas Foods International to minimise environmental harm with new abattoir

By Sam Lowe
Updated November 23 2022 - 1:45pm, first published 1:30pm
Member for Barker, Tony Pasin, with Thomas Foods International chief executive, Anthony Stewart at Thomas Foods International's new abattoir facility in Pallamana. Picture: File

Thomas Foods International (TFI) has been granted an Environment Protection Authority (EPA) licence to minimise and prevent environmental harm from the meat processing operations at Pallamana.

