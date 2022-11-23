The International Day of People with a DisAbility celebrations in Murray Bridge have had to change venues due to an increase in river levels.
The Rural City of Murray Bridge Council has made the decision to relocate the event from Sturt Reserve to Edwards Square as water levels in the River Murray continue to rise and cause inundation to some parts of Sturt Reserve.
International Day of People with DisAbility celebrations will continue on Friday, December 2, with a focus on raising awareness, highlighting accessibility, inclusivity in the community and enjoying activities together.
Team Leader for Community Development in the Rural City of Murray Bridge, Faith Box, said all members of the community are encouraged to join the celebrations - regardless of ability.
"There is an opportunity to try a range of inclusive physical activities, from face painting to petting zoos and some good fun," Ms Box said.
"This is an inclusive event and everyone is invited to attend, including people with or without a disability, disability service providers and all schools.
"Our goal is to promote a positive and inclusive image of people with a disability to become more inclusive as a community," she said.
The event will begin with a Welcome to Country and Official Opening by the Mayor of the Rural City of Murray Bridge, at 10am followed by a variety of activities.
A free healthy barbeque lunch will be provided at 12.30 beside the Sound Shell at Edwards Square before the event concludes at 1pm.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.