The Murray Valley Standard
What's on

High river levels cause Murray Bridge event to change venues

SL
By Sam Lowe
November 23 2022 - 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
High river levels at Sturt Reserve force change of venue for Murray Bridge event. Picture: Sam Lowe

The International Day of People with a DisAbility celebrations in Murray Bridge have had to change venues due to an increase in river levels.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SL

Sam Lowe

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Murray Bridge news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.