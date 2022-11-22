I was very proud last night to preside over my first council meeting as mayor.
I consider it a great privilege to represent my community in this important role and am looking forward to the next four years.
My first job was to welcome the new Council, noting two new faces with Councillors Tom Haig and Lisa Courtney joining Councillors Andrew Baltensperger, John DeMichele, Karen Eckermann, Airlie Keen, Mat O'Brien, Clem Schubert and Fred Toogood who take up positions they held in the previous Council.
While our first meeting focussed heavily on the processes of council business, there is a positive energy around the room that will serve us well during the term
Councillor Andrew Baltensperger was elected in as Deputy Mayor for the next 12 months and I am looking forward to working closely with him during the year.
The key item of business was receipt of the first quarterly report on progress against the Annual Business Plan.
The Report records delivery of $2.2 million in capital works including progress on Sealed and Unsealed Roads, the Swanport Road Recycled Water Pipeline and the Sturt Reserve History and Tourism Precinct.
Key Projects to $427 thousand have also progressed with development of our Reconciliation Action Plan, the STAR Club and Planet Youth Programs and the return of the Australian International Pedal Prix after a two year hiatus.
Council has also secured a further four years of funding from the Australian Government Regional University Centre Program to continue delivery of our Regional Study Hub Program through to 2026.
Council accepted the report, noting that it sets the scene for a productive year in what will be a period of both opportunity and challenge.
