$9.3 million to remediate existing levees and construct new ones on council land, including at Mannum, Cobdogla and Lake Bonney - more than tripling the Government's support for levee works

Grants of up to $50,000 to assist business owners with the cost of private levy works required to bring levees up to certified engineering standard

$4.8 million to purchase sandbags and other flood defences

An exemption from development approvals for councils who construct their own temporary levees

Rental assistance - Up to $2,000 for singles, $5,000 for families who are not insured and are displaced from their homes by floodwaters and who do not have access to alternative accommodation

Extension of the SA Housing Authority's existing rental bond guarantee program to homeowners who are required to relocate from their principal place of residence due to flooding/long term power outage

Early Business Closure Grant - $10,000 for non-employing businesses and $20,000 for employing businesses forced to close or cease trading prior to the flood



Generator purchase grants of up to $500 for households, and $4,000 for businesses who are switched off from the electricity grid

$3 million to meet the costs of relocating or re-establishing pumping/generator infrastructure for irrigators impacted by the floods

$3 million for 3 rounds of time-limited $200 vouchers for accommodation/tourism experiences in river communities at a time to be determined by consultation with industry

$1.1 million for a "Book Them Out" style marketing campaign

$501,000 to reinforce houseboat moorings and pump stormwater



$1 million in mental health support

$2 million local preparedness fund to be administered by Alex Zimmerman



A waiver of state government fees and charges for houseboat and tourism operators impacted by the floods