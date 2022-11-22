The Murray Valley Standard
Floods

State Government to fund emergency levee in Mannum main street

SL
By Sam Lowe
Updated November 22 2022 - 8:38pm, first published 8:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

South Australian Premier, Peter Malinauskas has visited Mannum to inspect the town's flood preparedness.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SL

Sam Lowe

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Murray Bridge news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.