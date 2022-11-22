South Australian Premier, Peter Malinauskas has visited Mannum to inspect the town's flood preparedness.
South Australian Emergency Service (SASES) volunteers, contractors and members of the public stepped out to say hello to the Premier and thank the State Government for the construction of a levee on Randell Street in Mannum.
While some members of the public, particularly businesses, were upset by the Mid Murray Council's plan to build a levee down the middle of the main street, the new Mayor, Simone Bailey, and Member for Hammond, Adrian Pederick, said it was necessary to ensure community safety and the protection of council and community assets.
"It's great that finally everyone is getting on board, just over a week ago we weren't sure if we had any sandbags in the state, now we've got to the stage where there's going to be 1.5 million about," Mr Pederick said.
"The government have come right up through the Murraylands and the Riverland looking at levee construction, it's good to see that there'll be state funding initiated and from what I understand there'll be federal funding as well in the building of levees across the riverbank here [in Mannum] and up on the main street."
Mid Murray Council Mayor Simone Bailey said part of her campaign was to spend less council money when possible and the assistance from State Government funding to protect the community of Mannum allows her to fulfil her wishes.
"People may be getting upset about the levee or that there's a limit of 20 sandbags but council has done everything we can, we just don't have the money to be giving out community grants, we need to protect our assets," Mayor Bailey said.
Peter Malinauskas continues to support the protection of riverfront communities, whether it be pushing for state funded levees or the recent announcement of a financial assistance package.
The package of disaster assistance responds to key issues raised as riverfront communities prepare and respond to rising river flows.
The assistance package will be available for River Murray communities, households and businesses who will be affected by large-scale flooding.
The State Government's $51.6 million assistance package will include:
One-off Personal Hardship Emergency Grants of $400 for an individual, or up to $1000 for a family will also be made available to those displaced from their homes to assist with needs in the immediate aftermath of the disaster.
"We know the rising floodwaters will cause distress and damage to many South Australians' lives and livelihoods, from families to tourism operators and other businesses," Mr Malinauskas said.
"That's why we have acted swiftly to establish disaster funding for those already dealing with the extra water that's coming down the river, as well as those who may be impacted in the coming weeks.
"I would like to also acknowledge the amazing efforts of local volunteers, community members and emergency services personnel, who have sacrificed hours and hours of their time to help their fellow South Australians prepare for and respond to the floodwaters," he said.
