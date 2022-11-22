Riverfront businesses along Randell Street in Mannum have been given two weeks to evacuate all stock before a levee is built along the main road.
The construction of the levee - announced to the public by the Mid Murray Council at a community meeting on Monday evening - will leave businesses bordering the river stuck for an unknown period.
Businesses like DejaVu Ski and the Butter Factory are currently either evacuating or have a plan in place, whereas Tim Marshman from Down To Earth Plant Sales said he is awaiting more stock and will not evacuate until the very last minute.
"We're restocking so that we can have a really good looking nursery again for next weekend and hoping to be open some times during the week because we've got a lot of demand," Mr Marshman said.
"We've got a lot of business coming from all over and a lot of customers from all over South Australia."
While other businesses are not as fortunate, Mr Marshman said stock will be moved to his home and they will continue business from there until the river levels decrease and the levee is taken down.
"We're fortunate that we're not in the same situation, I feel for the people down the street that have got tonnes of bric-a-brac and things to wrap up in and move, no, we're in a very different situation," Mr Marshman said.
Unlike the plant nursery, owner of the Butter Factory, Trudy Fischer, is set to lose possibly hundreds of thousands in dollars due to the closure.
Ms Fischer with the help of community members, family and friends has already begun to pack up shop but said business will continue for as long as possible.
"We've got so much stock that the limited amount of time we have to try and clear everything is not enough, summer trade is our busiest time and missing out on the whole summer is going to have a massive impact on us," Ms Fischer said.
"It's just a matter of doing what we can do to keep our business safe, but it's going to be a long road to recovery after this, especially if we are inundated like they seem to think we will be."
Similarly to Ms Fischer, long-time owner of DejaVu Ski, Kylie Rochow, now has to pack up her stock for an unknown period of time after she said she was expecting to have the busiest summer ever.
"All of the big draw card shops like the old wares next door and myself, we have thousands of people come specifically to Mannum, just to shop with us, they buy food, they go to the pub, all of these shops that are on the wrong side of the levee, are the draw cards," Ms Rochow said.
"We plan on holding out as long as possible before we move but business has been amazing, it's been overwhelmingly awesome, people from all over the state have come to support, the phone does not stop ringing, it's all people offering trucks or their support.
"If you can take nothing else good out of this, take that, the support is amazing," she said.
While many of the riverfront businesses have already begun evacuating stock, DejaVu Ski, Down To Earth Plant Sales and the Butter Factory are just some of the businesses that want to assure their customers and the community that the levee and impending flooding will not yet stop their business and they will continue trading for as long as possible.
