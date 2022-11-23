Murray Bridge shows their support for victims and survivors of domestic and family violence with the construction of a commemorative artwork.
The granite artwork, called Place of Courage, will serve as a permanent tribute for victims and survivors of domestic and family violence will be built on the riverfront at Sturt Reserve in Murray Bridge.
The public artwork by CHEB Art will provide a gathering point for the annual Domestic Violence (DV) vigil, a quiet place of reflection, educational opportunities and a respectful statement about the strength and resilience of victims and survivors of DV.
This project is a collaboration between the Murray Bridge Collaboration on Violence Against Women and Children, Spirit of Woman and The Rural City of Murray Bridge (RCMB).
Murray Bridge Collaboration on Violence Against Women and Children Chairperson, Linda Martin, said the artwork sought to challenge the narrative around domestic and family violence from a private issue to a public issue, which affects relationships, families and communities.
"It encourages all of us to acknowledge domestic and family violence and its effects," Ms Martin said.
"We can all take responsibility for calling out sexism, having tough conversations with mates and building the self-esteem of our children and young people.
"Such a complex issue requires a number of community-wide prevention tactics to complement the resourcing and delivery of crisis services that alone are not enough," she said.
RCMB Public Art Officer Tegan Hale said the installation of the piece in a popular, public space would create an important talking point and focal point for the community.
"This addition to our public art collection will not only be beautiful to look at, it will provide opportunities for storytelling, increase awareness and encourage conversations around the importance of looking out for each other and keeping everyone in our community safe," Ms Hale said.
Anyone interested in becoming involved with the project is encouraged to attend a community information session at 4pm on Tuesday, November 29, at the Murray Bridge Regional Gallery.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.