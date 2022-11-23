The Murray Valley Standard

Murray Bridge commemorates victims and survivors of domestic violence

By Sam Lowe
November 23 2022 - 3:30pm
An example of the commemorative artwork to be built at Sturt Reserve. Picture supplied

Murray Bridge shows their support for victims and survivors of domestic and family violence with the construction of a commemorative artwork.

