Three newborn bison calves have been welcomed to the herd at Monarto Safari Park.
The American Bison calves were born within two days of one another last week to four-year-old bison, Moneypenny, four-year-old Rose and three-year-old Erika.
Keeper Tash Walker said the calves were the last descendants of breeding male Derek, who passed away earlier this year.
"Derek was loved by all of us and it was very sad when he left, so it was a nice surprise to have three little descendants join the herd last week," Ms Walker said.
"The calves are extremely cute and have formed a little crèche and they love playing all together.
"Moneypenny, Rose and Erika have been mums before so they are smashing it and doing a great job," she said.
While the team at Monarto Safari Park have not yet named or sexed the calves, Ms Walker said with a Molly, Wally, Holly, Erika, and previously Derek, the rhyming name tradition might have to continue for the newest additions to the herd of 14.
"I think if one of the calves is a male, it might have to be Merrick after his dad, or maybe James, to go with Miss Moneypenny!" Ms Walker said.
You can see the little bison trio from the Zu-loop bus when visiting Monarto Safari Park. To find out more, please visit monartosafari.com.au.
