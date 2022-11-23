In a bid to protect infrastructure and ensure safety of all river users, new restrictions and speed limits have been enforced along the River Murray.
All vessels and any other watercraft on the River Murray are restricted to a maximum speed of four knots when operating:
All personal watercraft - jet-skis - must not exceed a maximum speed of four knots on any part of River Murray.
River-goers are not permitted to swim, bathe or dive within 250 metres of a lock or weir.
Canoes, kayaks, surf skis, rowboats or other human-powered vessels or aquatic toys are also not permitted to be used or operated within 250 metres of a lock or weir.
Vessel operators are required to ensure each passenger on board is wearing a lifejacket - level 50 standard or above - on the open deck at all times, even when the vessel is at anchor.
These additional restrictions are necessary for community safety due to the risks posed by higher flows and to limit damage to property and infrastructure caused by river users travelling at higher speeds.
Department for Infrastructure and Transport marine safety teams and South Australian Police officers will have an increased presence on the water, with any person or vessel operator found in breach of any of the new restrictions subject to a maximum penalty of $10,000.
During periods of rising water levels and flooding, debris can often become submerged and create additional risks for those operating vessels and in the water.
River-users have been reminded not to swim, ride, walk or drive in high flow waterways.
You can report a hazard on the River Murray and access the latest safety information on the Marine Safety website here.
For more on River Murray high flows, please visit the State Government's dedicated website here.
