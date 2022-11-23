The Murray Valley Standard
Floods

New restrictions for safety of all river users

SL
By Sam Lowe
November 24 2022 - 9:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
River levels at Mannum's Mary Anne Reserve. Picture by Sam Lowe

In a bid to protect infrastructure and ensure safety of all river users, new restrictions and speed limits have been enforced along the River Murray.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SL

Sam Lowe

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Murray Bridge news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.