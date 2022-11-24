Around 200 people visited the Murraylands Men's Shed to celebrate the shed's 10 years of service and their dedication to supporting men's mental and physical health and wellbeing.
Members from Mannum, Mount Barker, Mount Gambier and Willaston men's sheds were just some of the from around South Australia that joined in on the celebrations in Murray Bridge.
Secretary of the Murraylands Community Men's Shed, Mick Loeckenhoff, said the event focused primarily on the shed's anniversary but also what is important to members of men's sheds around the world.
"When you get older you get a spanner in the works, you need fixing, need retuning, so all these organisations who've come and talked and showed what they're able to do is aimed at that and it's been a good day, we've had a real cross section of services," Mr Loeckenhoff said.
While the day's event was a celebration, local support services provided informational talks on topics not traditionally discussed between men - such as mental health and wellbeing, and suicide prevention - as a way of showing the community that there is always someone there to listen to their worries.
Some of the services with stalls included Mates in Construction, the Black Dog Ride, Silent Ripples and Open Arms Veterans and Families Counselling.
"I'm a hospital person, I used to work there and used to work with elderly people and I've always seen the need to have this sort of thing, even when I was working in the hospital in Mildura, we had two nursing homes and those people were just sitting there waiting to die and this sort of thing gives those people activities to do," Mr Loeckenhoff said.
While the men's shed has shown significant success in the Murraylands community, supporting the older generation of men to get out and join in on activities, Mick Loeckenhoff said the shed now have their eyes open for the future.
"We're now starting our next chapter, because we're all wearing out and getting too old, and so what we're now doing is trying to introduce activities that will interest the next generation, the next generation's computer literate, CNC machines, laser engraving, laser cutting, digital printing, that's the next thing we're working to," he said.
The Murraylands Community Men's Shed provides an opportunity for both men and women over the age of 18 to support and give back to the Murray Bridge community.
For more information regarding membership prices and how to get involved in the shed, contact mbmensshed@gmail.com.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.