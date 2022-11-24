The Murray Valley Standard
Police

Murray Mallee Police report four drivers for drink driving and unauthorised driving

SL
By Sam Lowe
November 24 2022 - 1:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A 26-year-old, 32-year-old, 45-year-old and 50-year-old have all been reported by Murray Mallee Police for dangerous driving. Picture file

At about 1.15am on Sunday, November 20, a 26-year-old man from Mannum was stopped by Mannum Police driving on King George Street in Mannum.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SL

Sam Lowe

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Murray Bridge news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.