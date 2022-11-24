At about 1.15am on Sunday, November 20, a 26-year-old man from Mannum was stopped by Mannum Police driving on King George Street in Mannum.
The 26-year-old submitted to a breath test and returned a reading of 0.081.
He was reported for drink driving, issued an instant licence disqualification for six months and his vehicle was impounded for 28 days.
Mannum Police stopped a Ford Territory on Ridley Street in Mannum about 9.50pm on Sunday, November 20.
The driver, a 45-year-old local man, was breath tested and returned a positive reading of 0.114.
He was reported for drink driving, issued an instant licence disqualification for six months and his vehicle was impounded for 28 days.
In Murray Bridge, a 50-year-old man was stopped driving a BMW sedan on Lohmann Street at 10.10am on Tuesday, November 22.
Checks revealed the man was unauthorised to drive and he was reported for this offence.
He received an indefinite driver direction notice, and the BMW sedan was impounded.
At 10.15pm on Tuesday, November 22, a Toyota Hilux utility was stopped on Albert Road in Meningie, for a random driver test.
Checks revealed the driver, a 32-year-old man from Kingston South East, was disqualified from driving.
He was breath tested and returned a positive result of 0.117.
He was reported for driving whilst being disqualified and drink driving.
All of the men reported by Murray Mallee Police will be summonsed to appear in court at a later date.
If you have seen someone driving dangerously or have information about dangerous drivers, please contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or online at www.crimestopperssa.com.au - you can remain anonymous.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.