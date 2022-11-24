The Murray Valley Standard

Grain growers urged to familiarise with fire behaviour risk calculator

SL
By Sam Lowe
November 24 2022 - 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Grain growers have been asked to play it safe this harvest and familiarise themselves with fire behaviour calculator. Picture supplied

In a bid to protect this year's harvest from fires, grain growers have been urged to familiarise themselves with the Aurora Fire Behaviour Calculator.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SL

Sam Lowe

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Murray Bridge news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.