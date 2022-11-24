In a bid to protect this year's harvest from fires, grain growers have been urged to familiarise themselves with the Aurora Fire Behaviour Calculator.
The risk calculator produces a Grasslands Fire Behaviour Index (GFBI) which uses local temperature, humidity and wind speed information to produce a fire danger risk rating.
Sustainable Agriculture Project Officer with the Murraylands and Riverland Landscape Board, Jeremy Nelson, said that it was important for growers to ensure that harvest operations are carried out in line with the GFBI generated by the Aurora Fire Behaviour Calculator this harvest.
"The Aurora system has been endorsed by the Country Fire Service (CFS) and the new Grain Harvesting Code of Practice as a reliable means to rate conditions against fire risk during harvest periods," Mr Nelson said.
"This platform should be regularly consulted to make sure that harvest operations are only undertaken when the Grasslands Fire Danger Index is below 40.
"The calculator is easy to use and can be saved as on the home screen of your smart phone for quick and easy access," he said.
The former Grasslands Fire Danger Index (GFDI) has now been phased out in favour of the new Grasslands Fire Behaviour Index (GFBI).
A Grain Harvesting Operations Table is still in development, and will use a similar table to the earlier Grain Harvesting Code of Practice.
Until a Grain Harvesting Operations Table is developed, farmers and contractors will need to use the Aurora system and adhere to the GFBI ratings.
People seeking more information about the use of Aurora can refer to the CFS website's grain harvesting section.
Growers using data from the Murraylands and Riverland Landscape Board's weather station network can both follow the notifications under the 'harvest' tab for each station, or contact Jeremy Nelson for support on 0439 591 826.
