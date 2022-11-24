Police in Mannum are currently investigating the alleged theft of a sandbag filler from an SASES filling station.
Sometime between 8am and 3pm on Friday, November 18, thieves allegedly stole the sandbag filler from an SASES filling station setup on Belvedere Road.
The sandbag filler is for use by locals in and around Mannum as they deal with rising water levels in the River Murray.
Anyone with information about the theft or that may know the whereabouts of the filler, is urged to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or online at www.crimestopperssa.com.au
Mannum Police acknowledge that reports can remain anonymous.
