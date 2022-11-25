The Murray Valley Standard

Rocky Gully Sporting Clays shooting big targets

By Sam Lowe
November 25 2022 - 4:30pm
A new $80,000 training facility has been unveiled at the Rocky Gully Sporting Clays in a South Australian first.

Sam Lowe

