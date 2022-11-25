A new $80,000 training facility has been unveiled at the Rocky Gully Sporting Clays in a South Australian first.
The new facility includes automated, voice activated clay target throwers with different programs targeted at different skill levels.
After four years of fundraising, the club has managed to reach the milestone and matched the $40,000 in funding from the State Government as part of the Community Recreation and Sport Facilities Program.
President of the Rocky Gully Sporting Clays, Wendel Litchfield, said the support from the government grant played a massive part in securing the equipment, and that as a small club, they would not have been able to afford it without the assistance.
"Practice is the most thing we are asked for from our membership base, and the good thing I would say is that our sport is growing, we've got a lot of new shooters to the sport and they want to practise, they want to practise outside of the competition setting where there's not so much on the line, there's not so much pressure and you can go and do your own thing at your own pace," Mr Litchfield said.
"So we wanted to make that happen as a priority and so that's why we put in for that grant ... a facility like that also allows us to do more dedicated stuff like junior training days or ladies training days, or a beginners session or you could put on an advanced session because you can change the programs in there, chose to throw more difficult targets, so it really, really can be tailored to what we want to offer our members.
"When we do hold an international competition, they want a practise facility there for people to come before the event, and we just didn't have that before, and we put these international events on and that was lacking for us, but now we can put these events on and it wouldn't be lacking and they could go and practise to their heart's content ... so it's a major, major thing for us," he said.
While the new facility may not be a first in Australia - with similar facilities already open in Queensland - Mr Litchfield said he hopes the new training facility will bring more shooters to Rocky Gully and Murray Bridge, whether it be from locally, interstate or internationally.
"This is a sport for everyone, I found a lot of people who do walk-ins for buck shows or we've had groups of women come in the morning then go off on a wine tour and they say 'oh I'm not sure about it, I'm a bit scared and hesitant' and they walk away going 'that was really brilliant, that was nothing like I'd though it would be' and once they try it they walk away with a really positive view on what the sport is, it's about overcoming that stigma, and it's a hard thing to overcome," Mr Litchfield said.
"This is a regional hub, we're close to Murray Bridge, we're close to Mount Barker, even close to going down the South-East to the Coorong or something like that, we've got people coming up from down near Millicent who come up here every month, spend a couple of hours driving to come and have a shoot.
"I think it'll bring our club to the next level, make it a more professional outfit, and we've seen the clubs in Brisbane who have this system in place and it's just allowed them to do so much more, and it's going to be so much easier for us to have people come out here and just say 'it's all set up, we can show you how to do some basic shooting' and they just go out and enjoy themselves, it's great," he said.
