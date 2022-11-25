Sprintcars Speedweek starting at the Murray Bridge Speedway

The Clay-Per-View Sprintcars Speedweek is gaining momentum with some exciting new developments.
A meeting between management of Murray Bridge Speedway, Borderline Speedway, Avalon Raceway and Premier Speedway has revealed some tasty new incentives for teams and fans alike when the series blasts into life on December 26.
All four nights will be live video streamed and can be purchased on www.clayperview.com.
Additionally a giant video screen will be in attendance beaming the live cameras switch, replays, interviews and video packages to both online viewers and spectators at the venues.
A handsome end of series $25,000 points fund is now confirmed and the specific pay-out is soon to be revealed in days ahead.
An incentive will also be offered to the first ten teams to nominate and complete all four rounds of the Clay-Per-View Sprintcars Speedweek in addition to the points fund.
Nominations per round will be capped at $110 per team.
Teams will soon be able to nominate for the series and individual rounds through a link provided shortly.
More information on the Speedweek series offering over $130,000 in prize-money plus a further $25,000 points fund will follow shortly.
A rain date the night after each date will apply.
Round One: December 26, Murray Machining & Sheds Speedway, Murray Bridge SA, Rain date: December 27.
Round Two: December 28, Borderline Speedway. Mount Gambier SA, Rain date: December 29.
Round Three: December 30, Avalon Raceway, Lara VIC, Rain date: December 31.
Round Four: January 1, Premier Speedway, Warrnambool VIC.
