Forty-five shot thrashing as Murray Bridge win Lower Murray Bowls round seven

Tailem Bend V Jervois
Tailem Bend have assured their spot in the top four with a 13 shot win over Jervois, finishing with a late flurry to hold off their opponents.
Travis Schenke, Merv Stevens, Kevin McDonald and Robert Parker were nine shot winners over Rodger Zarantonello, Shawn Hicks, Graham Fromm and Bob Solley, with a score of 24-15.
They dominated early by winning nine of the first 10 ends to lead 14 to two before a four just before the break gave the visitors some hope.
Two more singles reduced the deficit to six shots before Schenke responded with a pair of twos and a five to kill off the contest.
Zarantonello finished off the stronger over the last five ends, but it was all too late.
Sam Shepherd, Damien Ackland, Colin Baxter and Matt Hogan made a great start with two fours in the first three ends to dominate against Graeme Herbert, Stephen Kroehn, Graham Schenke and Jeremy Scannell.
By the 14th end the margin was out to 11 shots, but then Herbert went on a six end winning streak to have the scores all tied up at 20 apiece going into the final end.
Shepherd steadied with a four on the final end to take the points.
The final rink had Duane Edwards, Rob Hales, Brett Reshke and Stuart Rooke tied with Tim Hicks, Derek Vanderzon, Denis Hicks and Rod Harris.
For 20 ends only ones and twos were scored by either side, but some pinpoint drawing by Hicks had the visitors gradually draw away to an eight shot lead going into the last end.
Inexplicably Edwards picked up an eight on the final end in complete contrast to everything that had preceded.
Despite winning 13 of 21 ends the visitors had to be content to split the points.
Murray Bridge V Mannum
Murray Bridge delivered a 45 shot thrashing to Mannum - 85-40 - with the visitors struggling to adapt to the quicker pace of the hosts' greens compared to their own recently relaid greens.
Bruce Attrill, Peter Shilton, Paul Smart and Les Trewren thumped Lynton Jones, John Howe, Garry Fowler and David Evans by 27 shots, 38-11.
After conceding the lead early to trail 6-3, Attrill went on a scoring spree, adding three fours, a five and a six while conceding nothing more than singles for the remainder of the contest.
Ben Traeger, Brian Traeger, Charlie Di Santo and Trevor Pevic were comfortable 24-13 winners over Ron Van Tijn, Graham Wakefield, Chris Mundie and John McDiarmid.
A five and a four leading up to the break was the big difference between the sides in what was otherwise a fairly even contest.
Darren McIntosh, Brian Leckie, Tony Gill and Michael Ferris had a real battle with Terry McDonnell, Tom Towns, Kelvin Newman and Trevor Dicker, with the 23 to 16 score not reflecting the closeness of the contest.
By the 18th end a four to McDonnell had him edging in front by a shot, but McIntosh immediately responded with a five, following up with a two and a one to finish off in emphatic style.
Karoonda V RSL
Karoonda banked 12 points against RSL with a 78 to 48 win to go to the top of the table.
After conceding an early four to Max Wilkin, Ann Marie Kuchel, James Galbraith and Gillian Newell it was all one way traffic for Rowan Zadow, Rohan Tomkinson, Peter Jones and Gary Zadow as they took complete control.
A seven on the 20th end was the icing on the cake as they went on to win 34 to 12.
Josh Porker, Paul Wegner, Len Symonds and Bill Cornish, gradually wore down David Thiele, Noel Kneebone, Dale Neal and David Newell to eventually win 23 to 16.
It was only a five on the final end which clinched the win, with Thiele staying in touch right to the final end.
Ian Symonds, Shaun Wood, Malcolm Waechter and Don Loller had a great battle with Jason Sipos, David Graham, Kerri Bolt and Garry Daniel before coming out on top by a single shot, 21 to 20.
Sipos led by seven shots just after the break, but Symonds came home strongly to hit the front by two shots with two ends to go.
Sipos scored a timely four to again take the lead by two shots going into the final end, but Symonds responded with a three to clinch the win in a thriller.
Division 3
Tailem Bend V Karoonda
Tailem bounced away to good starts on all three rinks but faded away over the concluding stages allowing their opponents to score near maximum points.
Tailem's Chris Slattery SK, Glenda Shepherd, Joshua Wilson and Gary Beagleahall opposed Colin Bormann SK, Malcolm McKenzie, Ray Rudiger and Jackson Fromm, and won nine of the first 12 ends but among them surrendered a six that spurred Karoonda into action.
The team scored 17 shots to a solitary single in the run home, finishing 28 shots to 17.
Tailem got away to a good start on Steve Gordge's rink, with Conythe Jones, Denis Ackland and Neville Merritt against Keith Wood SK, Erin O'Malley, Richard Humphrys and Cheryl Jones.
Tailem by the 14th end had 17 shots on the board compared to Karoonda's nine.
It was all to the visitors however who scored 13 shots to three to force a drawn result 22 shots each.
Again it was Tailem at home showing the way, Michael Thorne SK, Ian Shepherd, Kylie Slattery and Colin Brereton winning the first six ends for a total of 10 shots.
Damon Fromm SK, Robyn Burdett, Jayden Turner and Tarryn Turner settled down to make a game of it without really bridging the gap until scoring a five on the last end to get within two shots making 19-17 in Tailem's favour at close of play.
- with thanks to PJ and Derek Vanderzon
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.