Latest competition results from Murray Bridge Lawn Tennis

The Murray Bridge Lawn Tennis Association played off in the latest round of their competition, here are the results.
Pennant Competition:
Swanport 5-46 defeated Sportsmen 3-40
Doubles: A Ahrens, A Goodridge v K Challinger, S Dean 9-4; N King, E Slattery v B Leggett, L King 9-7.
Singles: A Ahrens v K Challinger 4-6; A Goodridge v S Dean 1-6; N King v B Leggett 6-0; E Slattery v L King 7-5.
Extra Double: A Ahrens, N King v K Challinger, J Joy 7-6; A Goodridge, E Slattery v S Dean, L King 3-6.
Postel 5-48 defeated Schools 3-42
Doubles: A Morrell, C Watson v Dan Altmann, B Hattam 9-6; T Jones, K Jarvis v J Altmann, P Reid 9-5
Singles: A Morrell v Dan Altmann 2-6; C Watson v B Hattam 7-6; T Jones v J Altmann 6-1; K Jarvis v P Reid 7-6.
Extra Double: A Morrell, T Jones v Dan & J Altmann 4-6; C Watson, K Jarvis v B Hattam, David Altmann 4-6.
Doubles Competition
River Aces 7-45 defeated Twin Bridges 1-21
B Quarry, D Harden v Michelle Saye, L Bald 6-3; R King, L. Graetz v M Saye, A Bemmerl 6-1; G Korzeba, D Harden v K Pfeiffer, L Bald 6-4; B Quarry, R King v Michelle and M Saye 6-2; D Harden, R King v L Bald, M Saye 3-6; G Korzeba, L Graetz v K Peiffer, A Bemmerl 6-2; B Quarry, G Korzeba v Michelle Saye, K Pfeiffer 6-1; D Harden, L Graetz v L Bald, A Bemmerl 6-2.
Player of Match: Lorraine Graetz.
Swanport 4-41 defeated Mobilong 4-40
L Vickers, H Law v B Hancock, J Head 6-5; M Boland ,R Howell v A Howell, B Bowring 6-2; R Williams, H law v S Watson, J Head 6-4; L Vickers, M Boland v B Hancock, A Howell 5-6; H Law, M Boland v J Head, A Howell 4-6; R Williams, R Howell v S Watson, B Bowring 4-6: L Vickers, R Williams v B Hancock, S Watson 4-6; 4-6; H Law, R Howell v J Head, B Bowring 6-5
Player of Match: Robert Howell.
Junior Competition
Avoca 11-82 defeated Banks 4-58
Doubles: S White, H Law v E Slattery, D Harrington 6-3; N Horstmann, B Lienert v T Kruschel, L Bald 4-6; C White, A Vowles v M Baumgurtel, C Bolt 6-4; H Jarvis, N Oster v O Young, C Meyers 6-3; I Honeychurch, H Baker v T Lienert, M Huang 6-1.
Singles: S White v E Slattery 6-0; H Law v D Harrington 5-7; N Horstmann v T Kruschel 6-3; B Lienert v L Bald 2-6; C White v M Baumgurtel 6-5; A Vowles v C Bolt 6-2; H Jarvis v O Young 6-5; N Oster v C Meyers 6-5; I Honeychurch v T Lienert 6-2; H Baker v M Huang 5-6.
MVP for Avoca: Nate Oster, MVP for Banks: Lukus Bald.
Sportsmen 11-77 defeated Coorong 4-49
Doubles: H Rigney, O Coull v T Garrett, K Jarvis 6-2; T Rowe, T Freund v E Morrell, A Jacobs 6-2; B Phillips, S Randall v T Benstead, A white 6-2; S Jacobs, T Garrett v L Morrell, C Oster 6-4; A Murugeswaran, A Maczkowiack v B Marchetti, M Smith 6-1.
Singles: H Rigney v T Garrett 4-6; O Coull v K Jarvis 6-2; T Rowe v E Morrell 2-6; T Freund v A Jacobs 6-4; B Phillips v T Benstead 3-6; S Randall v A White 6-1; S Jacobs v LMorrell 2-6; I Garrett v C Oster 6-4; A Murugeswaran v B Marchetti 6-3; A Maczkowiack v M Smith 6-0.
MVP for Sportsmen: Adhira Murugeswaran, MVP for Coorong: Ethan Morrell.
Schools 7-57 defeated Swanport 5-46
Doubles: A Law, C Freund v L King, B Loller 3-6; Z Harrington, A Bell v C Lienert, E Rigney 4-6; E Baumgurtel, R Thiele v H Baumgurtel, H White 6-5; J Young, S Borchard v S Vowles, A Knox 6-4.
Singles: A Law v L King 1-6; C Freund v B Loller 6-3;Z Harrington v C Lieert 6-4; A Bell v E Rigney 3-6; E Baumgurtel v H Baumgurtel 6-0; R Thiele v H White 6-0; J Young v S Vowles 4-6; S Borchardt v A Knox 6-0(forfeit).
MVP for Schools: Alex Law, MVP for Swanport: Cooper Lienert.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.