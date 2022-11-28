Residents of the Murray Bridge community have been encouraged to get on their bikes and have their say about the Sturt Reserve Riverfront Bike Park.
The possibility of a riverfront bike park at the back of Sturt Reserve was instigated by young people to cater for local youth with a passion for off road cycling - the park would complement the existing Murray Bridge Skate Park.
A consultation session will be held at The Station in Murray Bridge - 3 Railway Terrace - on Saturday, December 10 between 12pm and 2pm with the aim of engaging local youth, residents, families and the general community in the Preliminary Concept Plan of a multi-staged collaborative consultation process.
Rural City of Murray Bridge Mayor, Wayne Thorley, said the council supports the creation of a family friendly, safe, recreation space for beginner and intermediate bike riders, involving extensive landscaping in an accessible and attractive riverfront location.
"Our consultants heard from young people, BMX and MTB riders of all ages, local residents, playground and park users and the broader Murray Bridge community," Mayor Thorley said.
"We are listening to our young people and this project is a chance for them to have a real say in shaping the premier riverfront recreation precinct we are building at Sturt Reserve, to give them a voice and ensure we are catering for their needs."
The location of the proposed riverfront bike park was determined through community consultation earlier this year and it will be in a location bounded by Jaensch Road and Sturt Reserve Road on Sturt Reserve, aligning with the Sturt Reserve Master Plan.
Council has engaged consultants, The Trail Collective, to undertake development of the Preliminary Concept Plan.
Members of the public are also able to have their say between December 10 and January 10 by completing an online survey at: www.thetrailcollective.com.au/haveyoursay.
