A close game, seven wicket win and a forfeit in Murray Towns Cricket

A well played match between Mypolonga and Mannum at Mypolonga Oval started the day off for Murray Towns Cricket.
While Mypolonga batted decently on their home pitch, but it was Mannum's batting that paid off for the win.
Defending their wickets and smacking a couple of sixes finished the game, Mannum winning by seven wickets.
Wanderers needed not step on the pitch at Karoonda Oval and left the day with a win as the Karoonda Magpies forfeited.
Over at Jaensch Park, Monarto and Tailem Bend played a close game of cricket, both teams clearly on the ball.
At the end of the day, it was Monarto's batting that gave them the win by four wickets, a final score of 92 runs to 88.
Imperials stepped out to win at Johnstone Park in the B Grade competition, taking the win against Meningie.
Meningie played some solid cricket, scoring 123 runs, but the Imperials just played better on the day, scoring 237 runs and winning by 114.
It was all about the wickets at the Murray Bridge Showgrounds as the Wanderers and Mypolonga faced off.
Mypolonga's bowling and batting was just better off against the Wanderers and they won the day by four wickets.
Ramblers and Tailem Bend played off at LeMessurier Oval for another wicket win.
While Tailem Bend played a decent game, Ramblers were too good, winning by six wickets.
Mannum struggled to hold their own at their home pitch against great cricketers from Monarto.
Bowling from Monarto put Mannum in their place with 56 runs but it was not just the bowling that surpassed the home team, Monarto gave them a thrashing with their batting too, winning by 129 runs for 185 runs scored.
At Homburg Oval, Mypolonga and Monarto C Grades were set for a good match but Monarto's 67 runs did not set them up very well.
Mypolonga saw the opportunity and took it, winning by 92 runs for a final score of 159 runs to 67.
Grass Parrots and Imperials played off in one of the closer games of the day, only separated by four wickets.
The Grass Parrots did well against the Imperials but it was not quite good enough as they lost by four wickets.
Jervois were ready to win on their home pitch against Tailem Bend and they did, thrashing Tailem bend by 237 runs.
Tailem Bend drew the short straw on the day and only managed to rack up 50 runs before the pitch turned over.
Jervois took the opportunity and ran with it, winning with 287 runs.
Mannum's Under 15's managed to score themselves a win on their home pitch against Monarto.
While Monarto played well, Mannum just did not give them a chance, winning by 10 wickets.
At Mypolonga Oval, Tailem Bend and Mypolonga faced off in a close game.
Mypolonga played well and it paid off as they won by 20 runs, with a final score of 135 runs to 115.
At Johnstone Park, the Wanderers Under 13 team took the win against the Imperials.
Imperials managed to score 82 runs but the Wanderers were just better on the day, winning by 42 runs and scoring 124.
The Karoonda Magpies played off against Monarto at Homburg Oval in a tense game.
The Karoonda Magpies batted and bowled well, winning the game by seven wickets.
Jervois and Mypolonga played a close game at the Jervois Combined Sports Club.
Mypolonga did a good job all round but Jervois played just as well, managing to take the win by three wickets on their home pitch.
In the final game of the day, Mannum took the win against Meningie at their home oval.
While the game seemed a fairly even match, Mannum really shone and won by six wickets.
