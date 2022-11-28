Two drivers disqualified for alleged drink driving in Murray Mallee

Two drivers in the Murray Mallee have been issued with an instant licence disqualification over the weekend for drink driving.
A 49-year-old woman from White Sands was detected by the Murray Mallee Highway Patrol on Karoonda Highway at Chapman Bore at 12.40pm on Sunday, November 27.
When stopped, the driver allegedly returned a blood alcohol reading of 0.088.
The 49-year-old was issued with an instant licence disqualification for six months and her car was impounded.
She will be summonsed to appear in court at a later date.
A 50-year-old man from Keith was stopped by Murray Bridge Police driving on Adelaide Road in Murray Bridge at 9.05pm on Sunday, November 27.
The driver allegedly returned a blood alcohol reading of 0.157.
He was issued with an instant licence disqualification for 12 months and will attend court at a later date.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.