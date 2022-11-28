The Murray Valley Standard
Police

Two drivers disqualified for alleged drink driving in Murray Mallee

SL
By Sam Lowe
November 28 2022 - 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A 49-year-old woman and 50-year-old man have both been issued with a licence disqualification for drink driving. Picture file

Two drivers in the Murray Mallee have been issued with an instant licence disqualification over the weekend for drink driving.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SL

Sam Lowe

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Murray Bridge news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.