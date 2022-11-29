The Murray Valley Standard

Preparing for another round of Lower Murray Bowls

Updated November 29 2022 - 3:06pm, first published 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chris Mundie bowling for Mannum in round seven. Picture by William Bailey

The Lower Murray Bowls ladder is starting to take just a little bit of shape and while only seven rounds have been played, it's getting near the halfway mark, and with it, a touch of anxiety will be setting in, especially with Jervois and RSL.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Murray Bridge news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.