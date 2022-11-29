Preparing for another round of Lower Murray Bowls

The Lower Murray Bowls ladder is starting to take just a little bit of shape and while only seven rounds have been played, it's getting near the halfway mark, and with it, a touch of anxiety will be setting in, especially with Jervois and RSL.
Mannum V Karoonda
Mannum is holding third position but after no points scored last Saturday the side will be very wary coming up against top placed Karoonda.
The selectors made a change in the skipper's role with Ronald Van Tijn taking over the role, it was still a problem.
Terry McDonnell and Lynton Jones will be looking for a lift with their teams, and will need it against a confident band of bowlers from the Mallee.
Skipper's Josh Porker, Ian Symonds and Rowan Zadow all guided their teammates to maximum points, and will be very keen to build on that and hold top position.
The Kays up by eight shots.
Murray Bridge V Jervois
Jervois is low on the ladder at the moment, and the whole of "Hicksville" would be unquestionably lamenting about that.
The teams skippered by Rodger Zarantenello, Graeme Herbert and Tim Hicks might have been considered at times to have been a bit unlucky.
Especially Tim with his team, after playing a superb skippers game he couldn't believe what happened on the last end.
Eight up, eight down, a drawn result.
That's well and truly now in the past, a big assignment lies ahead.
The Bridge side is on a roll, the players are reigning premiers and have been waiting all winter to make it two straight.
And looking at last Saturday's results even at this early stage they are well and truly well in the running.
Also, the great veteran champion Bruce Attrill carded a massive result with his team sounding a warning all round.
Possibly a winning margin of 11-20 shots.
RSL V Tailem Bend
RSL is struggling to put anything of note together, and the question is has Tailem Bend turned the corner, the side picked up 11 points last Saturday while their opponents went empty handed and need to perform hurriedly in this one at home.
They have juggled their teams somewhat but have seemed to have settled now with Skippers Max Wilkin, Jason Sipos and David Thiele, the next thing is for a big lift from their teammates.
Tailem on the other hand fields the same trio of skippers practically every season, Sam Shepherd, Travis Schenke and Duane Edwards.
Another good thing is their line-ups rarely change unless it's needed.
Tailem Bend to get the points by a margin of 11-20 shots
The Premiership Table: Karoonda 49, Murray Bridge 45, Mannum 40, Tailem Bend 34, RSL 24, Jervois 22.
- with thanks to PJ
