As levels in the River Murray increase, river residents have been informed to keep an eye out for more snakes than usual.
The search for high ground away from floodwaters is not only sought out by locals, but also by local wildlife, knowing how to avoid snakes and what to do if you suffer a poisonous bite "can be the difference between life and death" this snake season.
Snack catcher Stuart McKenzie said the adage is true: snakes are more afraid of us than we are of them.
"They're certainly not aggressive and they won't chase you - that's all wives' tales," Mr McKenzie said.
In fact, the seasoned snake catcher said a snake's primary instinct is to get away from intrusive humans and we should return the favour by keeping a safe distance.
But humans and snakes will at times run into one another, forcing the reptile to become defensive.
"Scenarios where a snake may get defensive would be if it felt cornered, either in your backyard or in a room, or if someone approaches it or a dog goes after it," Mr McKenzie said.
"And obviously, they can bite when people try and pick them up or hurt them."
Accidentally stepping on the animal can also trigger the defence mechanism.
Which means tall grasses or areas where snakes are likely to hide should be avoided during the warmer months, especially during morning and evenings on hot days when they're more likely to be active.
But what should you do if you are bitten?
Mr McKenzie said step number one is remaining calm, avoiding movement as much as possible to stop the flow of venom through the body and calling an ambulance.
The snake catcher said, "can be the difference between life and death".
"If you get bitten by a brown snake and you're running around, passing it off - you can probably drop in 15 minutes," he said.
Also vital is applying a pressure bandage.
"Whatever limb has been bitten, you need to put a pressure bandage over the hole limb to slow down the flow of the venom through the lymphatic system," he said.
A key 'what not to do' is to avoid the natural instinct of washing a snake bite, which can often be what medical professionals rely on to identify what bit you.
Don't try and catch the snake and remember that killing them is illegal in all Australian states and territories. And do not try and suck out of the venom. Keeping dogs on leashes in high grass areas will also keep them safe.
