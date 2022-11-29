Bertha the Bunyip, an icon of Murray Bridge, will remain protected in her cave as levels in the River Murray threaten her safety.
As river levels are now expected to peak at 185 gigalitres per day, the Rural City of Murray Bridge will take active steps to protect the monstrous Bunyip from sinking into deeper water.
Rural City of Murray Bridge Chief Executive Officer, Michael Sedgman, said the Mulyawonk will stay protected in her riverfront cave at Sturt Reserve during high river flows, and both the structure and the Bunyip are expected to withstand flooding.
"The Bunyip's hydraulic system is designed to work under water, however motors and other power related circuitry have been raised to the highest level in the back of the cave to sit above predicted peak levels," Mr Sedgman said.
"Power will be isolated before inundation and the pump and filter that keep water in the cave clean will be removed temporarily.
"Once the high river event has passed, our Bunyip will receive a good clean, the pump and filter will be reinstalled, and power reconnected, so visitors can once again visit and enjoy this treasured South Australian icon," he said.
Visitors from far and wide travel to Murray Bridge specifically to see Bertha and many will be sad to see her out of action for the indefinite period.
Nathan and Yihan took the short trip up from Adelaide purely to see the Bunyip and said they were glad to see it while they still could.
While the Rural City of Murray Bridge have not yet confirmed a date of closure, locals and travellers alike have been encouraged to make the most of the Mulyawonk while they still can.
