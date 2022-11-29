The Murray Valley Standard
Floods

New sandbag technology to protect Murray Bridge community and rowing clubs

By Sam Lowe
November 29 2022 - 5:30pm
As levels in the River Murray continue to rise, new sandbag technology has been implemented in Murray Bridge to protect community assets from flooding.

