As levels in the River Murray continue to rise, new sandbag technology has been implemented in Murray Bridge to protect community assets from flooding.
The South Australian State Emergency Service's (SASES) new defencell system has been put in place at Sturt Reserve and will act as a temporary levee flood protection system.
Rural City of Murray Bridge Chief Executive Officer, Michael Sedgman, said council is primarily focused on the protection of high value community assets and the defencell system will be installed in front of both the Murray Bridge Regional Rowing Club and the Murray Bridge Community Club as of Tuesday, November 29.
"We're focussed on a protection barrier to protect the regional rowing facility and the community club, so that is our key priority at this stage," Mr Sedgman said.
"In terms of protecting those assets, our best advice regarding peak flows is that there will be a level of inundation at Sturt Reserve which means we will need to isolate power to public toilets and barbecues, and they obviously won't be available for use by the community.
"That's where we're at, and our key focus is definitely on the protection of those significant community assets at this stage," he said.
Both SASES volunteers and members of the local community have been commended by council and Member for Hammond, Adrian Pederick, who said he is glad to see someone has stepped in to secure the facilities.
The Murray Bridge Community Club and the Murray Bridge Regional Rowing Club were contacted for comment but did not respond before time of publication.
While the defencell system is currently only focussed on protecting the two major assets, the Rural City of Murray Bridge is yet to announce any additional information regarding the protection of other bordering facilities like the Murray Bridge Lawn Tennis Association.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.