Spring has well and truly been sprung in Murray Bridge as gardens flourish because of regular rains.
Some of the wondrous floral fanatics have been recognised by the Rural City of Murray Bridge in the annual Spring Garden Competition.
Winners were announced in one of newly elected Mayor Wayne Thorley's first official engagements at the Local Government Centre.
Mayor Thorley thanked all of the avid gardeners who entered the competition for beautifying the Rural City of Murray Bridge and contributing to community pride.
"There is great passion in the community for the gardens people create," Mayor Thorley said.
"It makes Murray Bridge a more beautiful place to live and contributes to our Thriving Communities.
"Taking pride in what you do is something very special and I welcome that," he said.
Nominations were received from a variety of gardens in the district including senior's gardens, sustainable gardens, small, large and tropical, community gardens and school yards.
Landscapes were judged on a variety of criteria including their design and layout, plant selection, plant health and maintenance, and water saving measures used in the garden.
Mayor Thorley and Serenity Nursery Owner Tim James presented awards and congratulations to the awards winners:
