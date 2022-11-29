The Murray Valley Standard

Spring has sprung for Murray Bridges annual garden competition

By Sam Lowe
November 30 2022 - 10:30am
Annual Spring Garden Competiton award winners: Wendy and Geoff Osborne, Tom and Kay Haig, Murraylands Retirement Village, Debra Thoman, and Lyn and Bryce Gillett with Mayor Wayne Thorley. Picture supplied

Spring has well and truly been sprung in Murray Bridge as gardens flourish because of regular rains.

