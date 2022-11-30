The Murray Valley Standard
Floods

Comprehensive flood plan rolled out in Murray Bridge

By Sam Lowe
November 30 2022 - 12:30pm
Volunteers filling the defencell technology in front of the Murray Bridge Regional Rowing Centre. Picture by Sam Lowe

As river levels rise, ensuring the people and properties of Murray Bridge are safe is a top priority for the Rural City of Murray Bridge.

Sam Lowe

Journalist

