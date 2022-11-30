As river levels rise, ensuring the people and properties of Murray Bridge are safe is a top priority for the Rural City of Murray Bridge.
A new flood plan has been released by council to ensure the community is protected and prepared for the impending flood event.
Currently, council has begun closing riverfront reserves and opening sandbag stations, along with a range of initiatives as part of a larger coordinated local flood response.
Rural City of Murray Bridge Mayor Wayne Thorley said community members could be assured the council was working with emergency services, government agencies and other stakeholders to provide the most effective protection possible for the community.
"People are our number one priority and we will do all that we can to keep them safe during this crisis," Mayor Thorley said.
"We will also do all that is within our power to safeguard Council infrastructure and support the lead agency - South Australian State Emergency Services (SASES) - to protect people's homes and businesses wherever possible.
"This is the greatest natural disaster we have seen here during my lifetime, but together we have made it through drought, bushfire, a pandemic and everything else that's been thrown our way over the years, and together is how we'll make it through this," he said.
Council has closed river reserves that currently are or could potentially be impacted by the high river, including Avoca Dell, Boggy Lake, Hill Road, Hume, Riverglen, Tumbella and Toora.
Only the southern section of Sturt Reserve is closed at this point, however further sections will be closed as the water level rises.
The Bunyip will stay protected in its riverfront cave during high flows, as the structure and Bunyip are both expected to withstand flooding.
All events that were scheduled to be held at Sturt Reserve from Thursday, December 1 have been relocated or postponed due to possible inundation.
The Sailability jetty at Sturt Reserve and Woodlane Reserve boat ramp are closed until further notice, and the pump track from Sturt Reserve will be relocated to Christian Reserve on Friday, December 2.
When reserves are closed, all facilities within those reserves are also closed - including the public toilets, barbecues, playgrounds, boat ramps and power.
The power supply has been cut to council land within the expected flood zone, and infrastructure, such as barbecues and irrigation pumps, has been temporarily relocated.
"Right now it's vital that we all work together to keep each other safe - follow Council and emergency services directions, don't take any unnecessary risks and check on your friends and neighbours to make sure they're okay," Mayor Thorley said.
"The Rural City of Murray Bridge is a Thriving Community and working together to overcome adversity and embrace opportunity is what we do best."
Murray Bridge Showgrounds has been made available to serve as a sandbag collection point for the SASES and up to 20 sandbags can be collected per person from 9am to 3pm, seven days a week - volunteers are on hand to help fill bags.
Defencell technology in the shape of large honeycomb sand filled blocks is being used to build levee banks at Sturt Reserve this week, to protect the Murray Bridge Community Club and Murray Bridge Regional Rowing Centre this week.
All Department for Environment and Water levee banks have been closed due to risk of collapse, including some that form part of local walking trails, such as the Murray Coorong Trail.
Many private levees have been closed for the same reason and people are urged to exercise extreme caution in the vicinity of any levee.
A full list of impacted Council services and facilities is available on The Rural City of Murray Bridge website and updates will be posted to the council's Facebook page.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.