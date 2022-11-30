With World Soil Day around the corner, the Murraylands and Riverland Landscape Board (MRLB) have appointed a dedicated Soil Extension Officer.
The MRLB hopes that the appointment of the new role will improve soil health and the associated productivity and sustainability outcomes as landowners can now access free expert soil advisory services.
Barrie Williams, the new Soil Extension Officer, will aim to help landholders access and interpret soil tests, and understand the potential of sustainable land management practises as a way to improve soil health.
"Small changes to soil and land management strategies can make a difference to the sustainability or productivity of your land," Mr Williams said.
"There are several soil incentive programs that provide heavily subsidised soil testing, and a much more thorough profile than standard soil tests.
"A more detailed picture of your soil can help to fine tune management strategies to gain greater advances in yield and quality," he said,
As well as providing landholders with one-on-one advice on soil management, Mr Williams is also developing a number of demonstration sites to showcase land management practises as a way to improve common soil constraints.
"We are currently in the process of developing our demonstration sites which will include the management of acid soils, and the potential of biochar and compost on irrigated maize near Mannum to improve soil water holding capacity," Mr Williams said.
"World Soil Day is a great opportunity for landholders to think about how soil management influences enterprise sustainability, and how soils can be improved to make farming systems more resilient.
"This year's World Soil Day theme - where food begins - reminds us that healthy soils are important for the production of high quality food, and around 95% of our food comes from soil," he said.
"Our soils perform a range of important functions including filtering water, removing toxins and helping to purify the air we breathe, in addition to growing the plants that we rely on as a source of food."
For more information, contact Barrie Williams - Soil Extension Officer - on 0427 834 396 or barrie.williams@sa.gov.au.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.