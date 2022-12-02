The Murray Valley Standard
Floods

Game of How High Will Flood Go a case of 'if you don't laugh, you'll cry'

Lauren Thomson
Lauren Thomson
Updated December 2 2022 - 1:51pm, first published 1:00pm
Names on the wall guessing the predicted flood peak

Trudy Fisher is getting ready to shut Mannum Old Wares and Curios in the face of flooding, but the worry about the future hasn't stopped her starting a "How High Will Flood Get" board in the business.







