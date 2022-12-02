Trudy Fisher is getting ready to shut Mannum Old Wares and Curios in the face of flooding, but the worry about the future hasn't stopped her starting a "How High Will Flood Get" board in the business.
The winner will get lollies - and bragging rights.
"It was a case of if you don't laugh, you'll cry, and I am sick of crying," she said.
"Anyone can come in and write their name on the wall, we have marked the pervious floods levels and it doesn't matter if you choose high or low. It's all just to add a bit of relief for the locals.
Ms Fisher plans to repaint the shop to the winners' mark - which will be the high-water mark of the flood.
"It may sound silly, but it would be a good reference for those who come to support us after the floods and see where the water went to," she said.
"It hopefully is the only time in my lifetime where such a flood may happen."
A levee will be built next week on the main street, forcing business. Flood waters from the River Murray are predicted to reach the area in the next fortnight.
"I have only been trading for seven months, and it's been a very emotional time for me and it's quite common for me to cry just thinking of what is to come," she said
"It is what it is, as serious as the flood waters are, we have to take it as locals. This is unfortunately the life you choose when on a river front."
The beautiful butter factory has stood against the previous floods and the core solid structure of the building will likely go unharmed when the water rises, Ms Fisher said.
"Luckily we don't have a basement or cellar unlike others on the main street, the water will enter through the back door and simply come out the front," she said.
Mannum Old Wares and Curios will remain open to the public until Sunday afternoon.
