Mannum's upstream ferry will be closed from 7pm on Thursday, December 1.
The Department of Infrastructure and Transport have announced that the closure comes as levels in the River Murray continue to increase to an expected peak of 185 gigalitres per day.
While the closure is expected to cause delays to travellers, traffic will be able to continue to cross the river at Mannum using the downstream ferry, which will remain operational until further advice.
Currently, the Mannum upstream ferry will remain closed until further notice, however the ferry is expected to remain closed while flood conditions in the River Murray remain above 110 and 120 gigalitres per day.
A spokesperson from the Department for Infrastructure and Transport said once both of the ferries are closed, a detour will be in place along the road network via Mannum Road, Bridge Street, Old Princes Highway, Karoonda Highway, Burdett Road, Cross Road, Burt Road to Hunter Highway.
Travellers have been asked to make their way across the River Murray via the Old Murray Bridge however refurbishment works have decreased the bridge to one lane which may cause another delay in traffic.
In an update regarding the works on the Old Murray Bridge, the Department of Infrastructure and Transport said increased River Murray flows into South Australia are expected to cause some flooding of the Old Murray Bridge Refurbishment Project worksite.
"The Department for Infrastructure and Transport is working to develop a plan to minimise any impacts on the project," they said.
"If any temporary closures of the Old Murray Bridge are required to facilitate the removal of works infrastructure - such as scaffolding - the local community will be notified in advance.
"While delays to some aspects of the works are anticipated due to the high river flows, activities will continue in other areas not affected," they said.
For more information regarding the status of all River Murray ferries, visit the SA Gov website at http://sa.gov.au/.../ferry-locations-and-operational-status.
For other River Murray flood information, visit www.sa.gov.au/floods.
