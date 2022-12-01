The Murray Valley Standard
Meet the Locals

Murray Bridge resident celebrates hundredth birthday

December 1 2022 - 12:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Erwin Rohrlach celebrates 100th birthday in Murray Bridge. Picture supplied

Erwin Rohrlach, a resident at Resthaven Murray Bridge, is set to celebrate his 100th birthday with family and friends.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Murray Bridge news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.