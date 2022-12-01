Residents of Murray Bridge have been asked to come forward with their once loved glasses and donate them to a good cause.
For the fourth year, Lions Recycle for Sight and Specsavers have teamed up to support a recycling program that delivers quality glasses and sunglasses to people in need around the world.
This year, both the Lions and Specsavers are looking to make a statement and collect a record number for the Murraylands region.
The 2022 goal is to collect 200,000 pairs of glasses, enough glasses to stretch the distance between Murray Bridge and Mannum.
Specsavers Murray Bridge retail partner, Teneale Rybalka, said that this time of year is a fantastic time to think about donating glasses.
"We see a huge influx of people wanting to use their health insurance benefits to purchase a new pair of glasses," Ms Rybalka said.
"We'd love to see more people donating their old specs in store so they can benefit people in need.
"We've loved being able to directly work with the community in helping them to recycle their older pairs of glasses. It's such a great feeling - being able to tangibly see the impact that you're making," he said.
All pre-loved glasses that are sent to Lions Recycle for Sight from Specsavers are quality tested, cleaned, categorised and boxed according to prescription.
The best of the glasses collected are provided to charity, while the rest of the glasses are recycled.
To head in store to donate any of your own pre-loved glasses, visit Specsavers Murray Bridge at T17, Murray Bridge Marketplace, 21-53 South Terrace, Murray Bridge, or visit https://www.specsavers.com.au/stores for more information.
