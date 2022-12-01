Between 3,500 and 4,000 properties are at risk as levels in the River Murray continue to rise.
A detailed analysis from the State Government shows approximately 455 primary residences are at risk should flows reach 200 gigalitres a day, while approximately 1086 primary residences would be at risk should flows reach 250 gigalitres a day.
On Tuesday, November 29, emergency services began door-knocking more than 1,000 homes at risk of inundation to ensure residents are prepared for the coming peaks.
State Government staff are currently working on obtaining contact details for individuals living in at-risk homes and those residents will be provided with information sheets and calling cards.
Possible impacted individuals are encouraged to discuss with authorities their plans for when they are no longer able to stay at home.
South Australian State Emergency Services (SASES) chief executive officer, Chris Beattie, said the door knocking of homes in inundation areas was complemented with SMS messaging to mobile phones and voice messages to all fixed line services within the threatened areas.
"Door knockers and the messages encouraged people to have a plan and take action to prepare their homes and secure valuables," Mr Beattie said.
Minister for Emergency Services, Joe Szakacs, said people in river communities are emergency services' number one priority right now and resources have been deployed across the region to assist people in need.
"I strongly urge people to remain vigilant and to take advice from authorities," Mr Szakacs said.
"We do not want people to be unnecessarily alarmed, but we must be alert to the risks as they rise."
The most recent State Government flood update shows there remains a high probability of flows between 170 and 180 gigalitres a day in early December, equivalent to 72,000 Olympic swimming pools.
The first of two expected peaks is now due later than previously forecast and is expected to reach Mannum around December 27.
South Australian Premier, Peter Malinauskas, said the State Government has announced a range of measures to ensure River Murray communities remain safe and have the resources they need to get through the coming months.
"As the River continues to rise, I'd urge everyone in River communities to take extra care, stay up to date with the SES advice and to continue preparing for the peak," Mr Malinauskas said.
