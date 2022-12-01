The Murray Valley Standard
Floods

Shacks, sheds and family homes in the path of impending floods

SL
By Sam Lowe
December 1 2022 - 2:30pm
Scrooges Op Shop in Mannum one of the properties to be impacted by impending floods. Picture by Sam Lowe

Between 3,500 and 4,000 properties are at risk as levels in the River Murray continue to rise.

SL

Sam Lowe

Journalist

