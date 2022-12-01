Residents of the Murray Mallee have been reminded of the dangers posed during fire danger season.
In conjunction with Operation Nomad, Senior Constables David Brown and Kim Ide, from Murray Bridge Crime Prevention Section, held a pop-up booth at Drakes Supermarket in Murray Bridge on Wednesday, November 30.
Operation Nomad focuses on deliberate, reckless and negligent acts that may cause a bushfire.
The pop-up booth provided members of the public with valuable safety information for the 2022 fire danger season, including information on the new national fire ratings.
Information products and leaflets were handed out to the public, many of whom responded positively to the information and the opportunity to discuss a wide variety of issues with the officers.
Murray Mallee Police advise all members of the public to be vigilant during this fire danger season and report any suspicious activity to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or the police assistance line on 131 444 immediately.
For more information on fire restrictions and regulations during fire danger season go to What can I do / What can't I do? - CFS
