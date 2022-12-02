The Murray Valley Standard
Council Elections

Ron Valentine to lead the Southern Mallee

By Sam Lowe
December 2 2022 - 3:30pm
The new Mayor of the Southern Mallee District Council, Ron Valentine. Picture supplied

A new Mayor has been elected to lead the Southern Mallee District Council ahead of a supplementary election to be held in 2023.

Sam Lowe

Journalist

