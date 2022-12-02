A new Mayor has been elected to lead the Southern Mallee District Council ahead of a supplementary election to be held in 2023.
New Southern Mallee District Council Mayor, Ron Valentine, said he is looking forward to engaging with the community and building on the good work delivered by council in recent years.
"It is an honour to be given the opportunity to represent the Southern Mallee community. I'm looking forward to working with a new team, to deliver for a unified, inclusive community," Mayor Valentine said.
"We have an exceptional community here, and I believe myself and others on the council can help ensuring we are strong, sustainable and prosperous into the future."
Mayor Valentine was one of two nominations received for council who were elected unopposed, with councillor Neville Pfeiffer re-elected for his role.
Due to the lack of nominations, only two members currently sit on the Southern Mallee District Council and therefore a supplementary election will be held in early 2023, seeking a further five Elected Members.
Acting Chief Executive Officer Matthew Sherman congratulated the new members and thanked the outgoing elected members.
"Serving the local community is a rewarding, albeit time-consuming task, and Council thanks Mayor Jeff Nickolls and past Councillors for the tireless effort they've put in over the past term," Mr Sherman said.
"We welcome Mayor Valentine and councillor Pfeiffer and look forward to introducing another five councillors after next year's Supplementary Election."
Other Elected Members who retired at the end of their term included Deputy Mayor Paul Ireland, Rebecca Boseley, Andrew Grieger, Trevor Hancock and Mick Sparnon.
"While I'm well aware there will be challenges, I encourage other community members to put up their hand and nominate, in which I believe is an important and rewarding role," Mayor Valentine said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.