Discover what's on in the Murraylands

CHRISTMAS MARKET
Brinkley ReUse Centre Christmas Twilight Market
Friday, December 9, 3pm-7pm, Brinkley ReUse Centre, Brinkley Road. Join in on the festive fun at the twilight markets. For more information, visit https://www.murraybridge.sa.gov.au/discover/events/event-calendar/events/brinkley-reuse-centre-christmas-market
DEMOLITION DERBY
U-Pull-It Demolition Derby
Saturday, December 10, Murray Bridge Speedway, come and join in on the destruction of the demolition derby at the Speedway, for more information, visit http://www.murraybridgespeedway.com/
CHRISTMAS RACE
Christmas Twilight and 100 year centenary day
Wednesday, December 14, 11am-5pm, Strathalbyn Racing Club. Back by popular demand, the Strathalbyn Racing Club is celebrating the yuletide spirit with the Christmas Twilight race. For more information, visit https://www.countryracingsa.com.au/events/view/3238-christmas-twilight-and-100-year-centenary-day-14-12-2022
RACING ENGINES
Murray Bridge Speedway
Saturday, December 17, Murray Bridge Speedway, from 5pm, the sprintcar allstars hit the track at the Speedway, racing includes Sprintcar Allstars, MJS Street Stock Series, Formula 500s King of the Bridge, Classic Saloons/Super Sedans, tickets from www.speedwaytickets.com.au
CHRISTMAS CUP
SpryCrete Christmas Cup
Saturday, December 24, Murray Bridge Racing Club, Gifford Hill, 11.30am-5pm. For the final race day of the year in Murray Bridge, celebrate the spirit of Christmas and horse racing at Gifford Hill. For more information, visit https://www.countryracingsa.com.au/events/view/3428-sprycrete-christmas-cup-24-12-2022
WORLD CLASS RACING
World Series Sprintcars
Monday, December 26, Murray Bridge Speedway, from 5pm. The WSS State Series races off at the Speedway, including the Christmas Cup, Pro Sprints, Modlites and Street Stocks! Tickets from www.speedwaytickets.com.au
AND THEY'RE RACING
Strathalbyn Racing Club
Wednesday,December 28, 164 Dry Plains Road, 11am-5pm, Beach Day Trackside, A family friendly day of fun at the races, food and drink available, phone 8536 2248 for more details
OFF AND RUNNING
Murray Bridge Races
Sunday, January 1, Gifford Hill Racecourse, 11.30am-7pm; enjoy a day of racing, food and drinks available, For more information phone 8532 2310.
REVVING UP
Cars and Coffee
Sunday, January 1, Wharf Precinct car park, Murray Bridge, 8am-10am, car enthusiasts and public welcome, coffee, drinks and food available
Mannum Riverside Markets
Sunday, January 1, 9am-2pm at Arnold Park - SUBJECT TO CHANGE -. Food, handcrafted items, produce, coffee, busking. For information contact Mannum Visitor Information Centre 8569 1303
EVENT LISTING
WHAT'S ON
Send your event details to editor.mvstandard@austcommunitymedia.com.au before 5pm Wednesday, week prior to publication.
