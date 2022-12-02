While many businesses in Mannum are currently preparing to close their doors for the impending flood event, travellers to the region can remain content knowing the Visitor Information Centre will remain open for business.
Moved from its regular place - at 6 Randell Street - due to the construction of the water levee, a new interim location has opened up in the Mannum Green on Adelaide Road, between the Steam Dock Eatery and Terry White Chemmart.
The Mid Murray Council's tourism manager, Andy Glen, said to continue the information centre's operations and protect the Mannum Dock Museum's pieces, the property on Randell Street has been almost completely gutted out, except for the museum's top floor and one of the historic boilers.
"It's a daunting exercise but it's one that creates great opportunities as well, obviously from a community perspective we're doing the right thing, being very preventative and securing council assets, the structural wellbeing and protecting millions of dollars worth of community assets," Mr Glen said.
"From a community perspective, losing this would be devastating, just from a sentiment point of view, and obviously council doing the right thing and building the levee to protect shops on this side of town is great and it's really positive."
While the museum and Visitor Information Centre on Randell Street will remain closed for an indefinite period, Mr Glen said there are many possible positive opportunities available when the centre is reopened.
Some of those opportunities include the museum's layout, the collection and how the story of Mannum is told through the exhibition.
"It depends on the level of damage, if there is any damage, we're pretty positive that the levees are engineered to spec and they will protect everything, but we're doing this as a precaution because we just don't want to take that chance, but coming back in, a lighting upgrade would be lovely, and a repaint, and a refurb," Mr Glen said.
"But we obviously need to look at what the budget's looking like afterwards as well, if we can get hold of grants to do that sort of thing, but it's exciting, great opportunities, the visitor centre of course relocating we'll continue that as a service to the people, the businesses of Mannum and the greater Mid Murray Council area."
While most of the collection from the Mannum Dock Museum has been relocated to the new storage facility on Adelaide Road, some items have been left behind due to their difficulty to relocate, or the confidence in their safety.
One of the most recognised items from the Mannum Dock Museum, the PS Marion, will remain in its place behind the dry dock, protected by the installation of 11 metre mooring poles.
Joining the PS Marion at the newly installed mooring poles is the PS Canally, from Morgan.
Andy Glen said the new poles will ensure both boats remain safe during the high river flows and that there is not a chance anyone will see them floating downstream, removed from the poles.
"What's going to happen when the water goes up another possibly two metres, is that that craft is going to go up two metres, and so are the ropes, so if we'd have left the ropes on the normal mooring poles they would come over the top and off down the river they go, but with ours, I think we're looking pretty good," Mr Glen said.
"Based on current evidence and the information at hand, there's no reason why the ropes would get any close to the top of the poles, probably within a metre, a metre and a half maybe, but we aren't expecting much worse."
