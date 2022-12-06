Letters have been sent out telling businesses at the bottom of the Mannum main street that any waste as a result of flooding can be dumped at the local transfer station for free.
Simone Bailey, the Mid-Murray Mayor, said the council wanted to give shop owners some relief even if it was minor.
"We listened to the business owners, and will continue to do so, and this was something that came up that council was willing to help with," she said.
"If the support is there, then we as council will listen."
Owners will still have to drive trailer loads of water-damaged goods to the dump as council doesn't currently have the means of offering a door-to-door service for affected businesses.
"We unfortunately don't have the equipment for the council to offer a direct service, which we are very sorry for." Mrs Bailey said.
One store owner, Judy Fischer of Mannum Old Wares and Curios, who has recently shut up shop with flood waters at her back fence, was happy to receive the help.
"Having the council provide this service is really handy, any help at this time and into the future is really appreciated," she said.
Ms Fischer said she could not take some of her store's items with her due to conditions around insurance claims.
"All the carpet and flooring has to remain, so once the flood comes through its again a new job to then remove it all and start all over again. The free dumping will help the restart process," she said.
