The Murray Valley Standard
Floods

Mid-Murray Shire Council has removed dump fees for flood-affected businesses

Lauren Thomson
By Lauren Thomson
December 6 2022 - 5:30pm
Flood waters begin to rise in Mannum as the peak flood period is set to hit at Christmas

Letters have been sent out telling businesses at the bottom of the Mannum main street that any waste as a result of flooding can be dumped at the local transfer station for free.

