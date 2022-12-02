The Murray Valley Standard
Floods

Mid-Murray residents no longer have to drive to Berri to seek help

Lauren Thomson
By Lauren Thomson
December 2 2022 - 5:30pm
Store owner Judy Fischer (left) and MP Andrea Michaels (centre) who has made a guess on Mannum's old wares and curios flood prediction wall.

A relief centre will open at Mannum next week to help locals and businesses in the region affected by the expected once-in-a-lifetime flooding.

Local News

