A relief centre will open at Mannum next week to help locals and businesses in the region affected by the expected once-in-a-lifetime flooding.
Minister for Small Business, Andrea Michaels visited Mannum on Friday December 2, to see how businesses by the river were preparing for flood waters that are set to peak at the end of December.
She wanted locals to seek help for grants, including early closure grants that will be available at the relief centre.
"I know everyone is sort of packing and getting themselves ready, and probably don't have the headspace to think about all of those issues right now, but the support will be there when they need it," she said.
"Mannum will be opening up next week will have a small family person there to help people if they need help filling out the application forms."
Final details on the location and opening hours have yet to be released.
Financial counselling will be available along with a team of people to help locals through the paperwork to access grant monies.
While walking around Mannum and speaking to locals, Mrs Michaels said she was quite impressed with the positivity of locals who are still trying their best to trade and evacuate the lower part of the Mannum Township.
"It was really good to get up there and to see what's going on, " she said.
"People are being pretty positive and really resilient, packing and doing all the hard work."
