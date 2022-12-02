Emergency service teams from across the state have made their way to the River Murray to prepare riverfront communities for the impending floods.
Teams of 59 Country Fire Service (CFS) volunteers from as far as Kangaroo Island and Naracoorte have joined the South Australian State Emergency Service (SASES), Metropolitan Fire Service, Primary Industries and Regions, South Australia and South Australian Police members to door knock over 2,500 homes and share the most recent flood information.
The door knocking - which began on Wednesday, November 30 - is expected to finish in Murray Bridge on Saturday, December 3.
CFS Community Liaison Officer, Bindi Hawkey, said as a fire and rescue agency CFS members are doing all they can to help the community.
"It's fantastic to see so many CFS volunteers and staff coming together in the Riverland to provide assistance to the community in their time of need," Ms Hawkey said.
"We've spoken with thousands of people since Wednesday to educate them on how they can seek assistance and what they can do to best prepare - the response has been well received.
"Being able to assist alongside other emergency service personnel has been highly rewarding and we will continue to do all we can to talk with anyone who needs help," she said.
As a support agency, the CFS has been heavily involved in assisting the SASES as the control agency with community sandbagging activities, education drives and cleaning up following several storm fronts over the past months.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.