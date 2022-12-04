Festive season arrives for auto collectors club

On Saturday, November 19, the Auto Collectors Club of Murray Bridge (ACCMB) members and their 6 Classic vehicles all dressed up for the festive season to parade through the streets of Murray Bridge for the long awaited Annual Christmas Parade.
The weather forecast for the Pageant was pretty bleak, with heavy rain and thunderstorms predicted, but thankfully this did not eventuate for the entire event.
ACCMB vehicles displayed in the parade were ACCMB President Claude and Liz Minge as passengers in their 1929 Studebaker ACCMB flagship, complete with red bows and tinsel wheel inserts, being driven by its previous owner Roy Bretag and wife Elaine as another passenger.
This was followed by Jan Hall in her 1952 Morris Minor, ACCMB Patron Bob Hunter in his 1968 MG-MGB participating again after almost 54 years of parading in boats or cars through the streets.
Jeff and wife Aileen Martin in their unrestored 1970 HG Holden Premiere sedan, Bruce and Marcia Eldridge in their 1981 Mercedes 280SE sedan, and Murray Lutz showing off his interesting 1962 Buick Convertible.
Although the number of floats entered in the parade was down from pre COVID years, the event was well attended by the general public who lined a slightly different route this year, thus taking the traffic lights out of the equation, up into and down along Bridge Street from Pine Park.
The parade went down Seventh Street, left into Mary Terrace and down to Sturt Reserve eventually, for all those who wished to participate in the festivity celebrations, including the spectacular fireworks display at 9pm.
Special thanks go to ACCMB member, Goran Yakas and son Cian who acted as the ACCMB marshals for the parade, walking, jogging and controlling some overzealous children, running from the crowds in search of sweets and treats being thrown from cars and floats.
Cian even entertained the crowd by performing handstands and hand walking, leading the ACCMB cars.
Thanks must also go out to all the festival organising committee, all sponsors, be they big or small, for without their dedication, events such as these in Murray Bridge for the participating floats and the general public, Christmas Pageant's in Murray Bridge would not happen.
Thank you one and all and trust that COVID will not get in the way of Father Christmas's arrival at the 2023 Pageant.
