The Murray Valley Standard

Festive season arrives for auto collectors club

By Graham Edwards & Claude Minge
December 5 2022 - 9:30am
On Saturday, November 19, the Auto Collectors Club of Murray Bridge (ACCMB) members and their 6 Classic vehicles all dressed up for the festive season to parade through the streets of Murray Bridge for the long awaited Annual Christmas Parade.

