Murray Bridge Lawn Tennis play off in another round of the competition

Pennant Competition
Postel 6 - 51 def Sportsmen 2-28
Doubles: A Morrell, C Watson v S Dean, J Joy 8-9; T Jones, J Reddin v L King, BLeggett 9-3.Singles:A Morrell v S Dean 6-2; C Watson v J Joy 4-6; T Jones v L King 6-2; J Reddinv B Leggett 6-2.
Extra Double: A Morrell, T Jones v S Dean, L King 6-4; C Watson, J Reddin v J Joy, CWilson 6-0.
Swanport 4-39 def Schools 4-34
Doubles: A Ahrens, A Goodridge v A Lapinskas David Altmann 8-9; E Slattery, T Jacintov Dan Altmann, P Reid 6-9.
Singles: A Ahrens v Dan Altmann 6-0 (fft); A Goodridge v B Hattam 6-2; E Slattery v David Altmann 0-6; T Jacinto v P Altmann 6-2.
Extra Double: A Ahrens, E Slattery v A Lapinskas, Dan Altmann 6-0(Fft); A Goodridge, TJacinto v Dave Altmann, B Hattam 1-6.
Doubles Competition
Mobilong 2-24 v Twin Bridges 6-44
B Hancock, J Head v T Weinmann, L Bald 6-5; S Watson, A Howell v B Bowman, N Brooks 1-6;J Head, B Bowring v L Bald, Lukus Bald 4-6; B Hancock, A Howell v T Weinmann, N Brooks 2-6;B Hancock, S Watson v T Weinmann, B Bowman 4-6; A Howell, B Bowring v N Brooks Lukus Bald 0-6;S Watson, B Bowring v B Bowman, Lukus Bald 1-6; J Head, A Howell v L Bald, N Brooks 6-3.
Player of match Ben Bowman.
Swanport 3-32 v River Aces 5-34
L Vickers, A Law v B Quarry, D Harden 6-0; R Williams, M Boland v J Cockshell, H Law 2-6;A Law, R Howell v D Harden, L Graetz 6-1; L Vickers, M Boland v B Quarry, H Law 5-6;L Vickers, R Williams v B Quarry, J Cockshell 4-6; M Boland, R Howell v HLaw, L Graetz 2-6; R Williams, R Howell v J Cockshell, L Graetz 6-3; A Law, M Boland v DHarden, H Law 1-6.
Player of match Hayden Law.
Junior Competition
Banks 8-69 def Murraylands 7-67
E Slattery, D Harrington v C Mundy, T Garrett 1-6; T Kruschell, L Bald v R Vowles, E Franke 6-4;M Baumgurtel, C Bolt v C Lovell, S Randall 6-5; O Young, C Meyers v N Oster,J Young 6-5; T Lienert, M Huang v V and P Wilkinson 6-2.
Singles: E Slattery v C Mundy 1-6; D Harrington v T Garrett 6-2; T Kruschel v R Vowles 3-6; L Bald v E Franke 6-2; M Baumgurtel v C Love 4-6;C Bolt v S Randall 3-6; O Young v N Oster 6-3; C Meyers v J Young 5-6; TLienert v V Wilkinson 4-6; M Huang v P Wilkinson 6-2
MVP for Banks Mary Huang.
Coorong 10-67 def Schools 4-62
H Law, K Jarvis v A Law, C Freund 6-3; E Morrell, A Jacobs v Z Harrington, ABell 6-4; A Vopwles, M Roberts v E Baumgurtel, C White 1-6; L Morrell, C Oster v R Thiele, K Meers 6-4; B Marchetti, M Smith v S Borchard M Stephens 1-6.Singles:H Law v A Law 6-1; K Jarvis v C Freund 6-3; E Morrell v Z Harrington 6-5; A Jacobs v A Bell 6-1; A Vowles v C White 6-4; M Roberts v E Baumgurtel 6-5;L Morrell v R Thiele 2-6; C Oster v K Meers 6-2; B Marchetti v S Borchard1-6; M Smith v M Stephens 2-6.
MVP for Coorong Alicia Jacobs, MVP for Schools Ruby Thiele
Sportsmen 14-87 def Swanport 1-54
Doubles: H Rigney, O Coull v L King, B Loller 6-5; T Rowe, T Freund v A Mundy, C Lienert 6-2; B Phillips, E Blucher v E Rigney, H Baumgurtel 6-4;A White, I Garrett v B Roberts, S Vowles 3-6; A Murugeswaran , A Galae v HBaker, J Ireland 6-4.
Singles: H Rigney v L King 6-3; O Coull v B Loller 6-2; T Rowe v A Mundy 6-4; T Freund v C Lienert 6-2; B Phillips v E Rigney 6-5; E Blucher v H Baumgurtel6-4;A White v B Roberts 6-0; I Garrett v S Vowles 6-5; A Murugeswaran v H Baker 6-4; A Galea v J Ireland 6-4.
MVP for Sportsmen Brandon Phillips.
