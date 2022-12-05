The Murray Valley Standard

Warm weekend for round eight of Lower Murray Bowls

Updated December 6 2022 - 5:33pm, first published December 5 2022 - 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

It was a warm weekend for sports but the Lower Murray Bowls competition played on in round eight.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Murray Bridge news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.