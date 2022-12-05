Warm weekend for round eight of Lower Murray Bowls

It was a warm weekend for sports but the Lower Murray Bowls competition played on in round eight.
Murray Bridge V Jervois
Murray Bridge at home were too strong for Jervois, winning on two rinks and getting up by nine shots and returning to the top of the table in the process.
Ben Traeger, Brian Traeger, Charlie DiSanto and Trevor Pevic had to overcome strong first half resistance from Tim Hicks, Derek Vanderzon, Denis Hicks and Shane Fromm before powering away to a 15 shot win, 27 to 12.
Hicks led by a shot at the break, but some splendid drawing from Traeger combined with a lift from his teammates restricted the visitors to just two more singles for the remainder of the match.
Paul Smart, Gerry Penta, Les Trewren and John Bubner ran out six shot winners over Rodger Zarantonello, Stephen Kroehn, Graham Fromm and Bob Solley, 20 to 14.
With Bruce Attrill unavailable due to COVID, it was a solid win for the home side after a tight first half.
Five ends in a row from the 13th end gave Smart a nine shot buffer which was more than enough to get them home.
Graeme Herbert, Shawn Hicks, Graham Schenke and Jeremy Scannell had a big second half to bank two points for Jervois over Darren McIntosh, Brian Leckie, Tony Gill and Mike Ferris.
The scores were tied at 14 shots apiece after 14 ends, but Herbert powered home with 15 shots to three over the remaining seven ends, including the final 10 shots of the contest to win 30 to 18.
Karoonda V Mannum
Karoonda's time at the top of the table was short lived, going down on all three rinks to Mannum at Mannum with a 20 shot deficit.
Terry McDonnell, Tommy Towns, Kelvin Newman and Trevor Dicker were made to earn their win over Ian Symonds, Shaun Wood, Malcolm Waechter and Don Loller before coming out on top 25 to 18.
Symonds was on top early, leading 13 to five after nine ends, but McDonnell pulled back five shots going into the break to be three down.
With four ends to go he still trailed by three shots, but the home side piled on two, three, three and three to grab the points in a score line not truly reflecting the contest.
Lynton Jones, John Howe, Garry Fowler and John McDiarmid were six shot winners over Rohan Zadow, Rohan Tomkinson, Peter Jones and Gary Zadow.
A six on the sixth end to the home side was the main difference, allowing the home side to lead throughout for a comfortable win.
Ron Van Tijn, Graham Wakefield, Chris Mundie and Adrian Bishop were also six shot winners over Josh Porker, John Wegner, Paul Wegner and Len Symonds, but had to overcome a Karoonda comeback before finishing strongly.
Van Tijn led by eight shots after 13 ends, but four ends later was trailing by one shot as Porker strung a three and three twos together.
However Van Tijn responded to take the last four ends and add seven shots in the process.
Tailem Bend V RSL
Tailem Bend were away to RSL and would be extremely happy to take home maximum points.
Sam Shepherd, Damien Ackland, Colin Baxter and Matthew Hogan were too good for Allan Wooldridge, Max Wilkin, Ann-Marie Kuchel and Gillian Newell, winning 22 to 12.
Shepherd started proceedings with a three and built his lead steadily throughout.
The lead got out to 14 shots before Wooldridge pulled things back a little by claiming the three final ends.
Duane Edwards, Rob Hales, Brett Reschke and Stuart Rooke struggled for most of the day against David Thiele, Noel Kneebone, Michael Walker and David Newell, but dominated the run home to win 19 to 15.
Thiele led 14 to eight after 16 ends, but a four to Edwards on the next end suddenly had them back in the game.
One end later scores were level before Thiele edged in front again.
Edwards finished with a three and a two to win by four shots.
Travis Schenke, Merv Stevens, Kevin McDonald and Rob Parker also needed a strong finish to overcome Jason Sipos, David Graham, Kerri Bolt and Dale Neal.
Both sides had periods of dominance, but after 17 ends the scores were tied at 17 all.
Once again it was the visitors who were too strong, adding the final six shots of the contest.
- with thanks to PJ and Derek Vanderzon.
