A trip to Victoria for the Murraylands Cycling Club

By Sam Lowe
Updated December 6 2022 - 5:28pm, first published December 5 2022 - 3:30pm
Two members from the Murraylands Cycling Club have made the trip to Victoria to compete in the Tour of Bright.

