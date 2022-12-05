Two members from the Murraylands Cycling Club have made the trip to Victoria to compete in the Tour of Bright.
Murraylands Cycling Club members Jason Woodward and Bill Robinson travelled to Bright on Thursday, December 1 to get a lay of the land before the weekend of racing that laid before them.
The 2022 Tour of Bright was a two-day, three-stage road cycling race, consisting of a time trial and two road stages based around the township of Bright, in Victoria's High Country.
The Tour of Bright is iconic and one of the most fiercely contested club races on the Victorian Road Series calendar.
Stage 1 of the tour was the Gaps Loop; over 93 kilometres (km) started at 7:15am on the Saturday morning for Bill, #918 in the Masters 6+, and 8:10am for Jason, #102 in the Mens A.
The morning's race was followed by Stage 2, the Wandi Time Trial, an Individual Time Trial over 16km with Bill heading off at 2:03:30 and Jason at 4:43:30.
Sunday morning brought on Stage 3, Mt Buffalo, with Bill racing over 39km in the Masters 6+ at 7:15am and Jason racing over 64km in the Mens A at 8:30am.
Bill said Stage 1 of the tour, on Saturday morning, was a 93km road race which finished at the top of a 7km climb to Tawonga Gap.
"Our bunch splintered and I crossed the line in 5th place. That afternoon was the individual time trial. Conditions were good for the out and back course but I returned a disappointing average speed of 38.7km/ph placing me 9th," Bill said.
"I managed third in Stage 3 and ended the tour fifth in the M+6 general classification. A rewarding weekend in a beautiful part of Australia."
Jason Woodard said going in with six weeks back on the bike after quite a bit of time off and it being his first race in five months, he had little expectations of placing high.
"With the intention of treating it more as a hard training block. It was a brutal three days, while a fair bit off my best, I enjoyed pinning a number on again in a magnificent part of the country to race in," Jason said.
Jason still managed a very fast average speed of 42km/ph in his Individual time trial on Saturday afternoon.
