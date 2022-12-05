Two six wicket wins in round eight of Murray Towns Cricket

Murray Towns Cricket played off in a warm round eight of the competition.
Mypolonga and Monarto faced off in the first A grade game of the day at Homburg Oval.
Monarto seemed to be on the ball but it was Mypolonga that came off the better team on the day, winning by six wickets.
Mannum and the Karoonda Magpies played off at Mannum Oval for another six wicket win.
Karoonda were in the game for a good stint but the home team on the home pitch did not give the Magpies a chance.
The final A grade game of the day was between the Wanderers and Tailem Bend at the Murray Bridge Showgrounds.
Tailem Bend were on the ropes from the beginning, managing to score 87 runs before switching to field but the Wanderers' batting game was on the ball, winning by a 148 run gap, 235 runs in total.
At Mypolonga Oval, the home team played off against Ramblers in the B grade competition, but things only seemed to shine for the home team.
Ramblers managed to get 82 runs under their belt before they were all out, but when it came to bowling they were not having a good day, losing to Mypolonga by 10 wickets.
It was a day for the home teams in Murray Towns Cricket, with Meningie taking the win against Monarto at Meningie Oval.
Monarto were in to win down to the last wicket, having a cracking batting side before just slipping down in the fielding, losing by three wickets.
It was anything but a close game at Johstone Park between the Imperials and the Wanderers.
Wanderers took to the pitch, only managing 27 runs, hardly enough to compete against the Imperials' 155 runs, a win by 128 runs.
At Jaensch Park it was a bit of a closer game between Tailem Bend and Mannum with a win only by 72 runs.
Mannum scored a relatively good number with 79 runs, but Tailem Bend were in to win, finishing with 151 runs.
Short, sharp and shiny were exactly the words one would use to describe the C grade games with one forfeit and another 9 wicket win.
Tailem Bend played off against Imperials at Tailem Bend Primary School but the Imperials were just too good, wiping out the home team by nine wickets.
There were a couple of close games played in the Under 15s competition, with a one run win between Monarto and Tailem Bend.
Tailem Bend played well, getting out 81 runs, but Monarto took the lead and won the day by a single run.
At Jervois Combined Sports Club, Mypolonga and Jervois played off in a game with 20 runs between them.
The home team settled on the day with 64 runs, just not quite enough to beat the visitors, Mypolonga, who won with 84 runs.
Wanderers and Monarto played the first game of the Under 13s competition and it was a good day out for the Wanderers.
Monarto managed to get all out with 76 runs but Wanderers took a 45 run lead, winning with 121 runs.
For the final game of the day, Mypolonga and Mannum played off in a game won by five wickets.
Mannum played a decent game of cricket, but Mypolonga took the final five wicket win of the day.
