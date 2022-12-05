The Murray Valley Standard
Joy to the World, Murray Bridge has sung

By Sam Lowe
Updated December 6 2022 - 4:20pm, first published December 5 2022 - 12:30pm
A heart warming evening of Christmas carols and joy for all at LeMessurier Oval as the 2022 Murray Bridge Community Christmas Carols sung the night away.

