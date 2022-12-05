Joy to the World, Murray Bridge has sung

A heart warming evening of Christmas carols and joy for all at LeMessurier Oval as the 2022 Murray Bridge Community Christmas Carols sung the night away.
Despite having to change location from the riverfront, there was a big turnout with people of all ages coming along to join in on the Christmas cheer.
Performers from around the region, including the Murray Bridge Community Choir and the Murray Bridge Children's Choir, jingled their bells and had a wonderful Christmas time.
Families enjoyed the volunteer-run barbecue and food trucks from local businesses as the herald angels sung.
Despite the Grinch coming out of her cave, the carolling of the community lit the way like Rudolph's nose for another brilliant year of the Murray Bridge Community Christmas Carols.
