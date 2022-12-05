The Murray Valley Standard

More closures during Old Murray Bridge refurbishment

SL
By Sam Lowe
Updated December 6 2022 - 4:38pm, first published 9:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Plan ahead for detours when looking to cross the River Murray. Picture supplied

Residents of Murray Bridge should prepare for more major closures as the Old Murray Bridge Refurbishment Project continues.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SL

Sam Lowe

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Murray Bridge news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.