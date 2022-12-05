Residents of Murray Bridge should prepare for more major closures as the Old Murray Bridge Refurbishment Project continues.
From Monday, December 12, 2022, regular ten minute closures for the movement of essential materials, at undetermined times, will continue through until April 2023.
The Department of Infrastructure and Transport indicates that the short closures may occur anytime, Monday to Saturday, between 10am and 2pm for the duration of the work period.
As well as the short closure periods, there have been scheduled closures each Tuesday in January and February 2023.
The full closures over the two month period will occur between 9.30am and 2.30pm.
The Department for Environment and Water has advised that Murray Darling Basin flows to South Australia are likely to continue to increase due to flooding in the upstream catchments.
The extent of the increased flows may result in some flooding of the Old Murray Bridge Refurbishment Project worksite.
The Department of Infrastructure and Transport is working with emergency services to develop a plan to minimise any impacts on the project.
Advance notice of future scheduled temporary bridge closures will be provided via on site messaging boards, project updates and social media closer to the closure times.
Outside of bridge closure times, the single lane arrangement will continue for the duration of the project.
Speed restrictions will remain in place on the approaches to the bridge, with temporary traffic lights in place to control the direction of the traffic at each end of the bridge.
Delays are expected so DIT requests people plan ahead, allow extra travel time and take extra care when workers are on site.
During periods of temporary bridge closures, access for emergency services vehicles will be managed by the on-site traffic controller as required.
Major works are expected to be completed late 2023, weather permitting.
Please see details below to register for closure and project updates:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.