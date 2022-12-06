The Murray Valley Standard

A diamond day for the Murray Bridge Little Athletics

SL
By Sam Lowe
Updated December 6 2022 - 5:23pm, first published 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Murray Bridge Little Athletics had a Diamond Day full of running fun to show their support for the Southern Cross Poultry Fund.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SL

Sam Lowe

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Murray Bridge news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.