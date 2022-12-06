A diamond day for the Murray Bridge Little Athletics

The Murray Bridge Little Athletics had a Diamond Day full of running fun to show their support for the Southern Cross Poultry Fund.
Sixty-six little athletes had a jog and a jig on Sunday, November 6 in the theme of the day, chickens.
It started with a warm up to the chicken dance before a chicken relay got the junior athletes running.
Athletics were not the only fun around on the day as athletes and artists alike came together to compete in the colouring-in competition, while some junior geniuses tried their best to guess exactly how many eggs were in a jar.
Volunteers manned the canteen on the day that was a clucking favourite with their chicken egg themed cupcakes, even athletes dressed up as funky chickens.
Tilley-Rose Gordon and Zac Osmon were the Diamond Day winners with Luke Pfeiffer the Tiny Tots (Under 7) winner and Aya Lloyed the runner up.
For a second win, Tilley-Rose Gordon was also the Under 8 to Under 17 winner followed by Leo Sobel, the runner up.
Luke Pfeiffer also had a second win, guessing correctly the 112 eggs in the jar.
The colouring-in competition winners were Cove Klingberg for the Tiny Tots and Lavinia Hollitt for the Under 8 to 17s.
