Ready for round nine of Lower Murray Bowls

Jervois V Mannum
Mannum bounced back into contention scoring full points over the top side and is now poised to score another one against a struggling opposition this Saturday.
Jervois might be labelled struggling, but the teams are way too good to be written off too soon, especially at home.
Skippers Rodger Zarantonello, Graeme Herbert and Tim Hicks are not far away from turning the corner with their teams, might not be this round though.
The Mannum teams came good just at the right time and selectors made a rare move, skippers are now Terry McDonnell, Lynton Jones and Ron Van Tijjn, with in form "Jonesy" coach.
Away from home could bother Mannum but it still stares like a seven shot winning outcome.
Karoonda V Tailem Bend
This could prove to be a very fascinating encounter, both have a point to make, after losing top position for Karoonda it's the recovery stakes and a must win in the shadow of the decorated silo's is vital.
The players have been very good prior to their last effort so skippers Josh Porker, Ian Symonds and Rowan Zadow will be confident they can return to that sort of bowling, and they did defeat Tailem last time out at Tailem.
The Eagles will be well aware of that and Skippers Travis Schenke, Duane Edwards and Sam Shepherd, with their teammates, will know the value of gathering points as everyone will count at this stage.
The loss last week could inspire Karoonda to win a thrilling challenge by three shots.
RSL V Murray Bridge
This result lies in the hands of The Diggers if they falter in this one there will be no tomorrow and that will be disappointing after playing in the finals last season.
The selectors have juggled with the teams somewhat, probably to foster the stocks which takes time and patience.
Prominently Skippers David Thiele, Jason Sipos and Max Wilkin need classic bowling from their teammates to restrain their opposition.
Murray Bridge has taken over the prime position and as reigning premiers will be the trend setters consistently from here until the finish.
No hesitation though the opposition will be out to accept the challenge to grab the points on offer.
Skippers Bruce Attrill, Ben Traeger and Darren McIntosh have their teams going well, but they are not impregnable, the RSL squad know that and are always in with a chance but might just find the 21 ends a bit too much to get the job done.
The Bridge to fall over the line by six shots.
Premiership Table --- Murray Bridge 55, Mannum 52, Karoonda 49, Tailem Bend 47, Jervois 25, RSL 24.
