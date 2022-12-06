It was a busy weekend for police in Murray Bridge as one driver was reported for drink driving and another arrested for driving while disqualified.
On Saturday, December 3, Murray Bridge Police stopped and arrested a 31-year-old man on Burdekin Avenue at Murray Bridge.
The Murray Bridge man was arrested for riding a motorbike while he was disqualified from driving.
The bike was impounded for 28 days and the 31-year-old has been bailed to appear in Murray Bridge court at a later date.
On Sunday, December 4, Murray Bridge Police reported a 61-year-old man from Murray Bridge for drink driving.
It was alleged that the man returned a blood alcohol reading of 0.126.
He was issued with an immediate six month loss of licence and his vehicle was impounded for 28 days.
The 61-year-old will be summonsed to appear in court at a later date.
