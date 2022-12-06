The Murray Valley Standard
Police

Murray Bridge driver arrested for disqualified driving

SL
By Sam Lowe
Updated December 6 2022 - 7:31pm, first published 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Murray Bridge Police report one driver and arrest another over busy weekend. Picture file

It was a busy weekend for police in Murray Bridge as one driver was reported for drink driving and another arrested for driving while disqualified.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SL

Sam Lowe

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Murray Bridge news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.