Twenty entries for Murray Bridge Speedway State Title

December 7 2022 - 11:30am
Another big weekend at the Murray Bridge Speedway. Picture by Ray Ritter

As the end of the year fast approaches, so does another State Title - with the running of the AMCA Nationals South Australian State Title on Saturday, December 10th at the Murray Machining and Sheds, Murray Bridge Speedway.

