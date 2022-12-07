Twenty entries for Murray Bridge Speedway State Title

As the end of the year fast approaches, so does another State Title - with the running of the AMCA Nationals South Australian State Title on Saturday, December 10th at the Murray Machining and Sheds, Murray Bridge Speedway.
It has been a few years since the last AMCAs State Title was held at the 360m clay track at Murray Bridge, but previous titles have all been a great success, and this year's event is shaping up to be nothing less.
Peter Gunn, South Australian AMCA Nationals Representative said, there are some great local and interstate drivers nominated for the 2022 SA Title, including Rodney Bassett, defending SA Champion and 20-lap record holder, taking 6 seconds off the previous time on the night before last year's State Title at Waikerie.
Rockin' Rod Bassett is heading over from the Apple Isle to defend his title, followed by a number of out-of-state drivers hoping to take the SA1 for themselves.
SA local legends Michael Qualman, Zack Tyson, Jake Armstrong, and John Stumann are also ready to represent and compete in their home state.
Altogether, 20 cars have nominated for the South Australian Title.
The on-going rivalry between the VIC and SA Drivers looks set to continue, and with several 'northerners' also in the mix; the event is set to produce some great racing, with drivers contesting three rounds of heats before the title deciding feature event.
Completing the program in what also doubles as Round 5 of the Ausloans Finance Strathalbyn Track Championship are handy fields in both the Street Stocks and Junior Sedans.
Classic Speedcars will run in a series of demonstration events, while a couple of Late Models will also be on track for several hot lap sessions.
The final event of the night will be the U-Pull-It Demolition Derby, which will see cars 'crash and bash' until there is just one car left running.
